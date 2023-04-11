Taylor Swift Will Be Mayor Of One Florida City & Her Welcome Gift Is A Nationwide Competition
She's in her Mayor era.
Taylor Swift can add "city leader" as an era to her Florida shows this weekend, as the Tampa Mayor gifted her a key to the city. The singer's Eras Tour has taken the U.S. by storm and now states are competing with how big their welcome gifts are.
From Arizona to Texas and Nevada, the pop star is now making her way to the east coast and Mayor Jane Castor is making sure she's comfortable while she's here.
"Here in Tampa, we've got a reputation to uphold. We want to go bigger. So, I want to present you with a key to the city and invite you to be our honorary mayor for a day. Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it," the city leader said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday.
\u201cIn addition to presenting @taylorswift13 with a key to the City and inviting her to be Tampa\u2019s mayor for a day, the City of Tampa will be lighting Old City Hall, the @tampariverwalk, and downtown bridges red in honor of the Era\u2019s Tour. \u2764\ufe0f #TSTheErasTour\u201d— City of Tampa (Taylor's Version) (@City of Tampa (Taylor's Version)) 1681141604
Glendale, AZ changed its name to "Swift City," Arlington made a street sign called "Taylor Swift Way," and Las Vegas illuminated her face on their gateway arches to the town.
So, Mayor Castor wanted to outdo her competition and not only name her mayor but also light the Old City Hall, the Tampa Riverwalk and their downtown bridges red in honor of her multiple shows.
The City's official Twitter account even changed its handle to "City of Tampa (Taylor's Version)."
One fan challenged the local government and said that Arlington gave her a key to the city, too, to which they replied with a Taylor Swift gif, captioned, "but did they invite her to be mayor?"
\u201c@dzzling_haze @ChairByThWindow @taylorswift13 @nbcsnl @EllenDeGeneres @RJStadium @Tampasdowntown @VISITFLORIDA @TheToast @USouthFlorida @FlyTPA @UofTampa But did they invite her to be Mayor?? \ud83d\udc40\u201d— City of Tampa (Taylor's Version) (@City of Tampa (Taylor's Version)) 1681141604
Most Swifties were over-the-moon with this information.
"Tampa is definitely making us Florida swifties so proud," one tweeted.
Another suggested changing the city's name to "Taympa Tay" rather than Tampa Bay.
The star will be at the Raymond James Stadium from April 13-15.