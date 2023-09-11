Nickelback Shared Their Fave Toronto Restaurants & Picked A Side In Subway Vs. Mr. Sub
🎵 "Look at this meal" 🎵
It seems like the members of Nickelback aren't into their own ethos of 'not eating' per their song "Rock Star" because on the TIFF red carpet, they got into their favourite restaurants in Toronto.
The rock stars were at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote the new documentary about them called Hate To Love: Nickelback which premiered at the festival.
And, between that, they stopped to talk about what they like to eat when they're in town.
"Now if we're gonna go steak restaurant I gotta go Barberian's," said the lead singer and guitarist of the band Chad Kroeger.
Barberian's, which is located on 7 Elm Street in Toronto, has been a staple on the city's food scene since 1959 when it first opened. Since then, it's been serving up classic steak house fares, with all kinds of cuts of meat and an extensive wine selection.
After that, Kroeger also adds a mention of "a little sushi restaurant" that remains nameless.
Ryan Peake, the band's rhythm guitarist, keyboard player and backing vocalist quickly piped in with a tongue-in-cheek joke.
"There's this Italian place called 'Mr.Sub,' I think," quipped Peake, to which the band laughed.
Whether Peake is joking or not, it's hard to deny that Mr. Sub is a great Toronto chain, a place that also started back in the day — the 1960s to be exact — and has opened up chains across the country with its selection of sandwiches.
And recently one Narcity writer compared it to the international chain and one of its biggest competitors, Subway, and he gave the edge to the homegrown Canadian place of Mr. Sub.
As for the band's thoughts on Toronto food, this is how Nickelback reminds us how they really eat... when they're in the city, of course.