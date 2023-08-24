I Compared A Classic Sandwich From Subway To Mr. Sub & There Was No Competition
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
The sub sandwich has been a staple of lunch breaks and quick dinners for years. It's also become popular in the world of fast food, with tons of chains taking a crack at the sandwich with places like Quiznos, Firehouse Subs and more.
In Canada, two chains generally have the biggest grip on the world of fast food subs — Subway and Mr. Sub.
As you probably already know, Subway is one of the biggest fast-food chains in the world, according to Food & Wine.
My hometown of 8,000 people had two locations for crying out loud! It's a place that became famous for its customization options, "five dollar footlong" campaign, along with its ubiquity.
The other juggernaut of Canada's subdom is Mr. Sub. While not as populous as Subway, this chain is as Canadian as maple syrup, having been founded in Toronto way back in 1968. Since then, they've expanded across Canada and have been serving up sandwiches of all kinds.
But which one does it better? The American juggernaut or the scrappy Canadian? To get to the bottom of it, I ordered a sub from each of the chains to see which one does the world of sandwiches better.
I planned to get two sandwiches that were as close to each other as possible while still being something I would order, which meant two sandwiches with an assortment of deli meat.
And, as someone who's had a lot of Subway and not a single bite of Mr. Sub before this, I think I can safely say I was surprised by what the sandwiches had in store.
But there was a very clear winner.
Subway
A 6-inch Cold Cut Combo.
Price: $5.79
We all know it and we've all tried it.
From their famous motto, "Subway: Eat Fresh," the sandwich chain has been a part of fast food for decades, with ebbs and flows in popularity throughout that time.
But they keep on chugging.
And so, to get an idea of what they have going on these days, I ordered a 6-inch Cold Cut Combo on their white bread. The sandwich comes with salami, bologna, and "smoked luncheon meat." I got cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, house sauce, and salt and pepper for my toppings.
When I got the sandwich in my hot little hands, I was instantly brought back to many memories of eating Subway in my youth.
And that first bite brought me back even more viscerally, reminding me of the times when my dad and I would go fishing in the mountains of B.C. and, while on our canoe, munch on our Subway sandwiches.
However, once that shot of nostalgia passed through my system, I was faced with the objective reality of the sandwich. While the bites are nice and compact, with every ingredient and topping evenly spread, I found everything to taste a little same-y.
As I ate, I found that the sandwich actually tasted like every other thing you can get at Subway. There seems to be something that makes everything taste essentially the same. And if you're a fan of that taste or that vibe, that's probably music to your ears.
However, as someone who has grown out of the world of Subway, aside from the occasional shot of nostalgia, I wasn't necessarily hooting and hollering when I ate this sandwich.
But I do see the appeal.
Score: 2.5/5
Mr. Sub
The small Assorted Sub.
Price: $6.93
And now for the underdog in this race.
While a restaurant has a similar longevity, it's definitely less auspicious internationally. However, it's very much a chain that has found success in Canada.
Despite its Canadian roots, it's also a sandwich I have not had the chance to expand as widely as Subway. So, this outing was my first ever at the chain.
I was excited to try the chain and see what their whole deal was -- I am a sandwich fan, after all.
Ordering from the joint, I got the small Assorted Sub. This "classic" sandwich comes with salami, black forest ham and luncheon meat. As for me, I got it on their traditional white bread with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, "'68 Sub Sauce," and salt and pepper.
When it finally came time to bite into it, I was surprised by how fresh all the ingredients tasted. Each one stood out nicely, with the vegetables tasting like something that could have come from my local produce market.
The meat was hearty and tasty, albeit not as stacked as the deli meats you get at Subway. Plus, I found the bread to be a bit too bready. While tasty, I think the sandwich would have been better with a smaller loaf or maybe one that has been smushed down a bit.
Along with that, I think in my instance, they went a bit overboard with the sub sauce because my entire sandwich was pretty oily from it. And while it tasted really good, it made me feel like it would slip out of my hand like a bar of soap in a cartoon.
That being said, this sandwich was great.
As I said before, it was fresh and hearty and, in a good way, felt like something I could make.
I finished my whole sandwich because why not? It was tasty and I can see myself stopping by Mr. Sub for lunch in the future.
Score: 4/5
So, if you have a craving for subbing on your lunch break, I think your better option is likely not the way of the Subway but to the formality of Mr. Sub.
Of course, both aren't awful, but for me, that's the way I'm going. And that's just my opinion!
If you're into Subway or simply don't want to spend the extra dollar-ish for Mr. Sub, that's incredibly fair.
So, happy eating in Canada.