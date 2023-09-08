These Are The Celebrities Coming To TIFF 2023 On Friday & You Can Also Catch A Free Concert
It's that time of year, folks! 🎥
Toronto is buzzing with excitement as celebrities descend on the city for the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.
The festival kicked off on Thursday and there are many actors and musicians making their way to the Canadian city on Friday and throughout the weekend.
On September 8, you can expect to see a number of celebs promoting their new films and music, including Nickelback who is in Toronto for their new film Hate to Love: Nickelback.
The project documents the rise of the Canadian rockers from their roots in Alberta to becoming a successful band, according to IMDb.
The Canadian band is also performing a free show on Friday at 7 p.m. on King Street.
Nickelback's sharing the details about their free show in Toronto. @nickelback | Instagram
Actor Viggo Mortensen and Vicky Krieps are also in Toronto promoting their new film The Dead Don't Hurt.
The film is set in the 1860s and features Krieps who stars as French Canadian Vivienne Le Coudy. Krieps' character begins a relationship with Danish immigrant Holger Olsen, played by Mortensen.
Elliot Page will also be in the city promoting his latest project Backspot, which he served as an executive producer on, and fans of the Canadian actor can likely also spot him on Sunday at the premiere of Close To You.
According to IMDb, Backspotis about a woman named Riley (played by Devery Jacobs) who is given an opportunity to cheer with an all-star squad. As she prepares to compete, Riley must also deal with her "crippling anxiety, her relationship with her girlfriend, and her desperate need for approval from her new coach."
Actor Guy Pearce will be at TIFF to promote his latest film The Convert.In the movie, Pearce stars as Thomas Munro, a preacher who arrives in a colonial town in early 19th-century New Zealand. Munro finds himself in a "long-standing battle between two Māori tribes," as per the TIFF website.
Former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal will be bringing his musical talents to Toronto with a performance as DJ Diesel on Friday.
The film festival began on Thursday and saw a handful of actors sharing details about their new projects.
Actress and model Camila Morrone made her first visit to Toronto to promote her new film Gonzo Girl.
While speaking to Narcity, the Daisy Jones & The Six star said she was looking for a Tim Hortons. We hope she managed to find one and enjoyed a Canadian treat or two!
@narcitytv
Camila Morrone at TIFF 😍😭 Tbh we’re still obsessed with her performance on ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ 🥲 #camilamorrone #camilamorroneedit #camilamorronestyle #daisyjonesandthesix #daisyjonesandthesixshow #fyp #tiff #torontointernationalfilmfestival #tiff2023 #camimorrone
Morrone's co-star Willem Dafoe was also on the red carpet. While speaking with Narcity, Dafoe shared how he prepared for his role in the film.
@narcitytv
‘Gonzo Girl’ star Willem Dafoe on channeling Hunter S. Thompson at TIFF. #willemdafoe #willemdafoeedit #willemdafoefanclub #toronto #torontointernationalfilmfestival #tiff #tiff2023 #movieredcarpet #gonzogirl #gonzogirlfilm #fyp
The Toronto International Film Festival runs until September 17.
