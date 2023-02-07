toronto restaurants

These Are The 6 Most Beautiful Restaurants In Toronto, According To Local Foodies

Good food and gorgeous vibes!

Woman standing beneath a canopy of leaves. Right: Woman sitting at a table with food.

Toronto has some gorgeous places to eat and, according to local foodies, these spots are worth checking out.

In an Instagram Q&A Narcity asked readers for the most beautiful restaurants in Toronto and here are some of the responses. From venues with Greek island vibes to places with towering city views, these restaurants let you enjoy your meal in a stunning atmosphere.

Amal

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Lebanese

Address: 131 Bloor St. W. 2nd Floor, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The decor at this modern Lebanese restaurant is an "undeniable nod to old-world arabesque charm" and features "a kaleidoscope of clean and fresh, muted, calming hues of pastel blues, dusty rose, and muted terracotta." You can enjoy a variety of platters and skewers in a stunning environment.

Menu

Myth

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 522 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've taken a trip to Mykonos at this dreamy Greek restaurant. Complete with stone walls, a leafy walkway, and authentic art, the venue is a gorgeous place for a meal.

Menu

Pizza Libretto

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: According to local foodies, this pizza spot is the place to go for good vibes and delicious Italian fare. The restaurant has multiple locations with modern interiors and gooey pies.

Menu

Maison Selby

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 592 Sherbourne St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in a historic Victorian building, this upscale French resto features stunning decor and drool-worthy dishes. You can enjoy weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner in unique dining spaces.

Menu

MADO

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Turkish

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Whether you're craving brunch, ice cream, or dinner, this spot has a beautiful interior and tons of Turkish-inspired dishes to enjoy. Local foodies recommend this spot if you're looking for a gorgeous place to indulge in a meal.

Menu

KŌST

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Californian

Address: 44th Floor, 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Inspired by the California coast, this restaurant has dreamy, beach house vibes and breathtaking views of Toronto. You can enjoy brunch, dinner, drinks, and more 44 storeys above the city.

Menu

Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
