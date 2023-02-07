These Are The 6 Most Beautiful Restaurants In Toronto, According To Local Foodies
Good food and gorgeous vibes!
Toronto has some gorgeous places to eat and, according to local foodies, these spots are worth checking out.
In an Instagram Q&A Narcity asked readers for the most beautiful restaurants in Toronto and here are some of the responses. From venues with Greek island vibes to places with towering city views, these restaurants let you enjoy your meal in a stunning atmosphere.
Amal
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Lebanese
Address: 131 Bloor St. W. 2nd Floor, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The decor at this modern Lebanese restaurant is an "undeniable nod to old-world arabesque charm" and features "a kaleidoscope of clean and fresh, muted, calming hues of pastel blues, dusty rose, and muted terracotta." You can enjoy a variety of platters and skewers in a stunning environment.
Myth
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 522 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've taken a trip to Mykonos at this dreamy Greek restaurant. Complete with stone walls, a leafy walkway, and authentic art, the venue is a gorgeous place for a meal.
Pizza Libretto
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: According to local foodies, this pizza spot is the place to go for good vibes and delicious Italian fare. The restaurant has multiple locations with modern interiors and gooey pies.
Maison Selby
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 592 Sherbourne St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in a historic Victorian building, this upscale French resto features stunning decor and drool-worthy dishes. You can enjoy weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner in unique dining spaces.
MADO
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Turkish
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're craving brunch, ice cream, or dinner, this spot has a beautiful interior and tons of Turkish-inspired dishes to enjoy. Local foodies recommend this spot if you're looking for a gorgeous place to indulge in a meal.
KŌST
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Californian
Address: 44th Floor, 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Inspired by the California coast, this restaurant has dreamy, beach house vibes and breathtaking views of Toronto. You can enjoy brunch, dinner, drinks, and more 44 storeys above the city.