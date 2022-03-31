Editions

12 Toronto Restaurants That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Different Country

Eat your way around the world. ✈️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Myth in Toronto, Ontario. Right: Bar Raval in Toronto, Ontario.

You don't have to leave Toronto to get a taste of far away places. Whether you're dreaming of Greek island vacation or of sipping cocktails on the coast of Spain, these restaurants will fuel your wanderlust.

You can take a little trip around the world by visiting these spots, which will have you feeling like you're dining in a different country.

Myth

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 522 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Greece isn't so far away after all thanks to this breathtaking restaurant. Myth, which recently opened in summer 2021, boasts authentic decor such as vases from Greece, murals, and olive trees. Plus, the food and drinks make it easy to forget you're in Toronto.

Menu

Selva

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: South American

Address: 221 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can step into a jungle at this new spot, which is the first immersive, multi-sensory art resto in the world. Glowing animal murals adorn the walls, and the South American food will sweep you away to another place.

Menu

The Sultan's Tent & Cafe Moroc

Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸

Cuisine: French Moroccan

Address: 49 Front St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This downtown restaurant will transport you to Morocco, from the hanging lanterns, colourful tents, and bright fabrics, to the belly dancers and authentic dishes.

Menu

Bar Raval

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Tapas bar

Address: 505 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to Spain at this tapas bar, which has unique, curving architecture and a menu filled with Mediterranean food.

Menu

El Catrin

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 18 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This popular spot has a year-round heated patio and glowing murals on the walls that are just like a trip to Mexico. You can find all sorts of authentic dishes here, such as tacos, guacamole, and margaritas.

Menu

The Feathers

Price: 💸

Cuisine: British

Address: 962 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can dine like you're in jolly old England at this quaint pub, which has rustic decor and comfort food like bangers and mash.

Menu

DASHA

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 620 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Complete with a karaoke bar, this modern Chinese restaurant is brimming with beautiful decor and innovative menu items.

Menu

Byblos

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: With two locations in Toronto, Byblos lets you explore the Middle East though its coastal decor and Lebanese and Mediterranean dishes.

Menu

Tomyum Restaurant and Wine Bar

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Asian tapas

Address: 21 Grenville St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sip wine and share food in this beautiful Asian tapas restaurant, which has vibrant, colourful murals covering the walls.

Menu

Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Jamaican

Address: 104 Portland St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Experience island life at this tropical-themed Jamaican restaurant that's loved by celebrities. You can dig into a variety of vacation-worthy cocktails and plates like jerk chicken.

Menu

Toronto Beach Club

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Address: 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This recently opened restaurant will have you living like you're on the coast. With a patio overlooking the water and pastel, beachy decor, it's like a mini vacation.

Menu

Amal

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Lebanese

Address: 131 Bloor St. W., Toronto,

Why You Need To Go: With stunning, sleek decor and vibrant dishes, you can indulge in traditional spices, freshly baked pita, and more at this spot.

Menu

