These 12 Toronto Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Best Spots To Eat In Canada For 2023
Time to make some dinner plans!
It's no secret that Toronto is full of delicious restaurants and these places were just ranked as some of the best in the country. Yelp recently released its list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in Canada 2023 and twelve Toronto venues made the cut.
The roundup was determined by user nominations, ratings, reviews, and more. Next time you're hungry, you can head to one of these top-rated restaurants in Toronto.
Baretto Caffé
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1262 Don Mills Rd., Unit 106, North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: This modern Italian eatery came in at number 3 on the list and is known for its pastries and for making the "perfect cup of coffee." You can also grab quick bites like pizza, pasta, and soup here.
New Orleans Seafood & Steakhouse
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Cajun, seafood
Address: 267 Scarlett Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love seafood then you'll want to make a reservation at this spot. The menu is filled with seasonal ingredients with specials that change weekly.
Grandma Loves You
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Sandwiches
Address: 1084 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant came in at the top of last year's list, and it's ranked at number 15 this year. The venue serves drool-worthy sandwiches and vegan cakes.
Momo Hut & Gardens
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Tibetan
Address: 401 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can bite into colourful momos (dumplings) at this Toronto restaurant. There are tons of flavours to choose from including shrimp, lamb, and beef.
Her Father's Cider Bar + Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 19 Harbord St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a wide variety of ciders as well as dinner and brunch at this rustic eatery.
Mystic Muffin
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Lebanese
Address: 113 Jarvis St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known for its apple cake, this small spot is a top-rated place to go for baked goods and Lebanese dishes.
Yasu
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 81 Harbord St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dig into Japanese Omakase at this prix fixe spot. The menu is created daily and features fresh, seasonal fish.
Alo Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 163 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in a swanky Victorian building, this French restaurant is known for its upscale tasting menu. It was recently awarded a Michelin star in Toronto's first Michelin Guide.
Scaramouche Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 1 Benvenuto Pl., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This swanky spot boasts sweeping skyline views of the city. The menu consists of dishes like lobster, scallops, and duck.
Mamajoun Armenian Pizzeria
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Armenian
Address: 209 Ellesmere Rd. #6, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving pizza, then it looks like this takeout spot is the place to go. The venue uses natural ingredients and fresh, house-made dough for its pies.
Aleppo Kebab
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 1960 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Offering sandwiches, salads, skewers, and more, this Middle Eastern restaurant lets you dig into authentic Armenian and Syrian flavours.
Sugo
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1281 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This laid-back spot serves drool-worthy pasta dishes like lasagna, gnocchi, and spaghetti. You can also order sandwiches, salads, and desserts.