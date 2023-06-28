These 8 Private Toronto Clubs Are Exclusive AF & Here's How Much You Need To Get In
Is your name on the list?
Have you ever wanted to be part of something exclusive? Well, there is a small handful of private Toronto clubs that give new meaning to the word.
Whether you're looking to enjoy a nightcap on a gorgeous rooftop terrace (on the regular), socialize, watch the game in a ritzy lounge or have fun on the water, these private clubs have it all.
But joining a members-only club isn't supposed to be easy, so you should expect to jump through a few hoops before you get in the door. Some require a special invite, while others ask for a pretty hefty initiation fee — but once you're in, it's smooth sailing from there with parties, cool amenities, and endless perks.
So without further ado, here are seven members-only clubs in Toronto and what you need to know before you can join them.
Soho House
Price: Fees vary, but if you're under 27 and looking for an annual membership to the Soho House in Toronto it'll cost you $1,074 in 2023. If you're under this age but want to hit up every house they have around the world, it'll be $2,543 (plus a one-time registration fee of $480.25 that will be taken when you're accepted). If you're over 27, an annual membership will cost you $1,752 in Toronto and $5,085 for access to all their houses — but you can also opt for a quarterly membership that's cheaper.
Address: Bishop's Building, 192 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Set in the city's Entertainment District, Soho House has its own bars and club, including a rooftop one that offers incredible views. You do have to be recommended by two existing members to join, but once you're in, you have the ability to check out any of its other clubs around the world from New York to London. Plus, you can bring up to three guests at a time, book their members-only bedrooms, and access their gyms, spas, and events.
National Yacht Club
Price: Fees vary, but those under 25 can expect to pay $480 per year for a junior and student membership. There is also a $75 initiation fee, and annual land levies, which will get you access to their dining room, facilities, social events, and crew bank programs. If you're over 25 and are just looking for a social membership, you should expect to pay $512, plus a $100 initiation fee with the expectation that you'll need to spend at least $55 in their dining room each month. But fees go up for anyone looking to dock, whether you have a paddleboard, kayak, boat or any other type of vessel.
Address: 1 Stadium Rd., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: The National Yacht Club's dining room has a wrap-around terrace that offers picturesque views of Lake Ontario, plus you don't need to own a boat to become a member. There are social memberships, and kayak and paddleboard memberships, too.
Verity
Price: Fees vary, but those under the age of 30 pay a one-time initiation fee of $5,500 with $2,370 in annual dues (plus tax) in 2023. If you're between the ages of 30 and 34 you can expect to pay $6,650 for initiation and $3,560 in annual dues, and if you're somewhere between 35 and 39 years old you can expect to pay $7,800 for initiation and $3,560 in annual dues.
Address: 111d Queen St. E., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This 65,000-square-foot club used to be a chocolate factory. Now Verity is a women-only club that hosts plenty of networking events and boasts incredible amenities, from a full-service day spa and stunning cocktail bar called Secrette (think pink velvet everything) to its very own restaurant.
Granite Club
Price: Fees vary for the Granite Club, but those between 16 and 29 years old can expect to pay anywhere between $19,800 to $44,500 for an entrance fee and between $536 to $1,351 in annual dues starting July 1, 2023. The rates change according to age, so expect to pay even more than that the older you are. If you're between 30 and 69 years old, you're looking at an entrance fee of $49,350 and annual dues that fall somewhere between $2,735 and $4,055.
Address: 2350 Bayview Ave., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This family, athletic, recreation, and social club has so much going on — from a full-service salon and barbershop to physio and massage therapy, aquatics, badminton, curling, tennis, skating, squash, and golf. The Granite Club offers different dining areas and event spaces, but there is a dress code, so don't expect to show up in ripped jeans, flip-flops, or short skirts, because they're definitely not allowed. You can also enjoy all the benefits of membership at their reciprocal clubs across the country and around the world.
The University Club of Toronto
Price: Fees vary, but full-time students and everyone under 32 years old have to pay an initiation fee of $1,500. Annual dues vary as well, as students pay $750, and anyone 32 years old and younger is expected to pay $1,300. But you can also opt for a trial membership for $117 per month and defer the initiation fee. Is your mom, dad, or grandparent a member already? In that case, your initiation fee gets discounted by 50%. If you're between the ages of 33 and 44 years old you can expect to pay a $2,500 initiation feed and $2,515 in annual dues for 2023.
Address: 380 University Ave., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: On top of being a wedding venue fit for royalty, the University Club of Toronto focuses on the social experience with a lounge bar, exercise facilities, a curated wine cellar, overnight accommodations, and plenty of events and meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A complimentary membership for your married partner is also included if you're already an existing member.
The Boulevard Club
Price: Lifetime memberships start at $31,000 plus taxes. There are monthly dues, which start at $293.
Address: 1491 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: The Boulevard Club is nestled right by Lake Ontario so members can enjoy a wide array of lakefront activities, from paddleboarding to yachting. There is a full-service marina, a bunch of different dining options, golf, skiing and it also serves as a great spot for weddings and events. During the winter months, there is even an ice rink available.
Sher Club
Price: Undisclosed, but it is an invite-only club.
When: It's open pre-game and post-game during all Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs sporting events.
Address: Inside the Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay St., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Run by none other than Toronto's very own, Drake, the Sher Club is a sprawling 4,000 square feet and is probably the most exclusive spot in the city to catch a live game.
The Royal Canadian Yacht Club
Price: Undisclosed
Address: The RCYC has a city clubhouse at 141 George St. in Yorkville and an island clubhouse at 2 Chippewa Ave. on the Toronto Islands.
Why You Need To Go: You get the best of both worlds at this private club. Their city clubhouse offers year-round sports activities while the island clubhouse offers panoramic views and sailing.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 21, 2021.