I Asked ChatGPT To Plan My Summer Vacay In Ontario & It Gave Me 4 Spots I Hadn't Thought Of
It planned a getaway on a budget.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Summer is months away, but I already have my mind set on ice cream cones, sunny skies and sandy beaches. This year, I'm looking forward to a warm-weather getaway with some of my friends and since our summers always book up so quickly I decided to start planning our vacation now.
We usually go camping in Tobermory but I wanted to see what else might be out there for us, so I turned to the trusty ChatGPT for answers. Once again, it did not disappoint.
To start, I gave it some context about the trip and my expectations, as well as a budget.
"I would like to go on a vacation in Ontario with my friends this summer," I wrote. "My budget is $300. I love hidden beaches, quiet places, quaint towns, and swimming. Can you give me some suggestions of where to go, where to stay, and what to do there?"
The AI chatbot came up with four destinations I hadn't considered for a summer trip with my bffs. Here's what it suggested:
Wasaga Beach
Despite its popularity, I've never actually been to Wasaga Beach. ChatGPT informed me that it's "known for its long, sandy beach and beautiful sunsets" and I can definitely get on board with that.
It also mentioned that the area boasts tons of opportunities for hiking and swimming and is just a short trip away from the quaint town of Collingwood.
For places to stay, the chatbot suggested camping at Wasaga Beach Provincial Park to save some money or booking a "budget-friendly motel or Airbnb in the town."
Port Dover
I've always been curious about Port Dover due to the palm trees that line the beach — a sight not often seen in Ontario. ChatGPT thinks this small town is the place to be during the summer months and highlighted its "quiet beaches and friendly locals."
For activities, ChatGPT came up with swimming, fishing (not my cup of tea), or a trip to the nearby town of Simcoe. It also mentioned that there are affordable Airbnbs and motels in the area.
Sauble Beach
I've been to Sauble Beach a handful of times and would definitely consider going back, especially since ChatGPT named this place because of its "long, sandy beach and small-town charm."
Aside from staying at an Airbnb or motel, my friends and I could book a camping spot at Sauble Falls Provincial Park for a more rustic experience.
The town of Sauble Beach is super cute and I love exploring the shops and grabbing treats from the local cafes. ChatGPT pointed out that Southampton is another nearby town to visit if I'm looking for more things to do.
Bobcaygeon
This is one area I'm not too familiar with, but after a quick Google search, I realized I've been missing out! Situated on the shores of the Trent-Severn Waterway, the town is full of "quaint shops and restaurants" and the photos gave me Gilmore Girls vibes.
There are a few beaches and parks to enjoy in the summer and attractions like a Settler's Village. Again, ChatGPT suggested booking a stay at a "budget-friendly Airbnb or motel" but didn't give me any specific spots.
It also said that the nearby town of Fenelon Falls is worth exploring.
Overall, ChatGPT was on point with its responses and took all of my criteria into consideration. I do wish it gave me some more specific details on activities or places to stay, but at least it got the ball rolling on vacation destinations.