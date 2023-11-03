9 Incredible Tourist Attractions In Ontario That Aren't Niagara Falls
Whether you're exploring Ontario as a visitor or enjoying the area as a local, there are a few iconic destinations worth experiencing. Niagara Falls is one of the most notable tourist attractions in the province, attracting millions of visitors each year.
In fact, this natural wonder was recently named among the world's "most popular travel bucket list experiences" by tourism company Kuoni.
While this powerful cascade is definitely worth checking out, there are so many other incredible attractions in Ontario to explore as well.
From enchanting castles to rugged wilderness, the province features an array of amazing destinations for tourists and locals alike.
Here are nine tourist attractions to visit in Ontario if you've already seen Niagara Falls.
Casa Loma
Price: $40 per adult
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Gothic Revival castle looks like something you'd find in the English countryside, but it's actually located in downtown Toronto.
Casa Loma is "one of North America's most enchanting tourist attractions" and welcomes over 650,000 visitors every year. The historic rooms and dimly lit tunnels will whisk you away to another era, and the gardens are straight out of a fairytale.
The castle hosts several events throughout the year, including high tea, a haunted house and magical Christmas tours.
The Grotto
Price: $8.50 per adult
When: Reservation required from April 30 to October 31
Address: Bruce Trail, Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Grotto is a breathtaking natural wonder located along the Georgian Bay shoreline in Bruce Peninsula National Park.
This ancient sea cave is surrounded by crystal clear waters and its beauty has made it a popular tourist attraction. You can hike your way to this majestic site and pass other unique landmarks along the way, including a limestone arch and tropical-looking pools of water.
Royal Ontario Museum
Price: $26 per adult
Address: 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Toronto, this massive museum is home to 40 gallery and exhibition spaces featuring 13 million artworks, cultural items and pieces of natural history.
The attraction is "among the top 10 cultural institutions in North America" and you an easily spend a day wandering the multiple floors and exploring the exhibits.
From paintings to dinosaur bones, you'll find a unique collection of artifacts and more at this Toronto spot.
Algonquin Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Ontario 60, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're camping, hiking or paddling, Algonquin is a must-experience tourist destination in Ontario.
The park is home to endless rugged wilderness featuring thousands of lakes, forests, bogs, rivers and more. From the vibrant foliage in the fall to the sparkling snow-covered trails in the winter, Algonquin is full of natural magic.
Stratford Festival
Price: Prices vary
When: April to October
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: The city of Stratford lives up to its name with its vibrant theatre scene. Each year, the Stratford Festival produces are series of theatrical shows including Shakespearean plays, beloved classics and contemporary performances.
You can see a range different plays each year, with past productions including The Sound of Music, To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, Monty Python's Spamalot and Romeo and Juliet.
CN Tower
Price: $43 + per adult
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The CN Tower is one of the most iconic tourist attractions in Ontario. The massive building stretches 553.33 metres into the sky and can be seen from miles away.
You can take a trip up the tower and explore features like the Skypod, where you can feel the structure swaying in the wind, or the glass floor, where you can look down on the city below.
The CN Tower is also home to the Edgewalk, where brave souls can move around the edge of the tower while suspended 116 stories high.
Other features include the main observation level, 360 The Restaurant, high speed elevators and a gift shop.
Blue Mountain
Price: Prices vary
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Featuring a bustling ski resort, outdoor attractions and a charming pedestrian village, Blue Mountain is a year-round tourist destination.
The area is known as "Ontario’s favourite ski destination" and has an array of snowy slopes to speed down and 365 skiable acres.
You can experience some thrills on the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster, ride the Open Air Gondola, skate the mountaintop trail and explore the shops in the quaint villages.
There are many events happening throughout the year, including AGORA: Path or Light and Holiday Magic at Blue where you can get into the Christmas spirit.
Canada's Wonderland
Price: To be announced for 2024 season
Address: Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive amusement park sits on 300 acres and is home to over 200 attractions including a 20-acre waterpark.
The park has the "third most roller coasters among all amusement parks in the world" and you can ride 18 thrilling coasters throughout the area.
Canada's Wonderland isn't just about rides, you can also enjoy delicious food and tons of events over the course of the year. From fireworks displays to food festivals and more, there's always something going on at this attraction.
During Halloween, the park transforms into a nightmare with haunted houses and terrifying creatures. At Christmas, you can step into a twinkling wonderland filled with lights, trees and more.
Muskoka
Address: Muskoka, ON
Why You Need To Go: Renowned for its beauty, Muskoka is a gorgeous destination that draws tourists and even celebrities year-round.
The region is full of small towns, stunning landscapes, beautiful resorts and unique attractions.
You can explore parks like Arrowhead and Hardy Lake for a stunning nature experience.
During the fall, the area comes alive with colour and you can drive along tree-lined routes or follow trails through an autumn wonderland.
The winter brings its own kind of magic to Muskoka with skating trails, festivals and more.
