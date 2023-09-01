These Are The World's Top Bucket List Travel Destinations & A Canadian Spot Took Second Place
How many of these places have you visited?
A new list of the world's "most popular travel bucket list experiences" has been revealed and one famous Canadian tourist attraction actually came in second place.
Tourism company Kuoni looked at global Google search volumes for over 115 travel bucket list items from visiting all 50 states to African safaris to see which bucket list experiences are the most popular with travellers.
"Getting splashed at Niagara Falls" came in second place and it's easy to see why. Bordering Ontario and New York State, the majestic group of falls is a natural wonder unlike any other. Travellers are able to get an up-close look at the rushing waterfall by taking a boat out to its base where you can literally feel the spray for a fully immersive experience.
Niagara Falls was beaten to the top spot by one iconic travel destination, the Maldives. With crystal clear water and some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, the Maldives There's a reason it's one of the most popular Honeymoon destinations in the world.
Coming in third on the list was a visit to perhaps the most famous portrait of all time, the Mona Lisa. People from around the world visit the Louvre in Paris to catch even the smallest glimpse of Leonardo Da Vinci's iconic piece.
The top 10 most popular travel bucket list experiences are:
- Visiting the Maldives
- Getting splashed at Niagara Falls
- Seeing the Mona Lisa
- Visiting Bora Bora
- Climbing the Statue of Liberty
- Seeing the Northern Lights
- Visiting Stone Henge
- Visiting the Taj Mahal
- Seeing Times Square
- Seeing the Burj Khalifa
