I Compared Niagara Falls Canada To The US & One Side Left Me So Confused (PHOTOS)
They definitely have their differences.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Niagara Falls is an iconic natural wonder that attracts millions of visitors each year. As an Ontario local, I've visited the lively Canadian side of the falls several times, but I've never ventured across the border to see what the American side has to offer.
I decided to settle my curiosity and take a trip over to Niagara Falls, U.S., to find out how both sides compare. I made a stop in Niagara Falls, Canada, first to familiarize myself with the area. Granted, April wasn't the best time to visit, and I was met with freezing winds and even snow.
Despite the weather, I was still able to get a good idea of the vibes on both sides of the border, and one left me feeling quite confused.
Madeline and Ashna in Niagara Falls.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Falls
Niagara Falls is actually made up of three separate cascades — American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, and the most iconic, Horseshoe Falls. Both the American and the Canadian sides offer unique ways to experience these cascades, but if you're looking for the best views, you'll want to stick with Canada.
Canadian side of Niagara Falls.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Its many lookout points provide incredible panoramic views of all three waterfalls, and I was able to get right up to the edge of the Horseshoe Falls. I had quite a different experience on the American side. You're only able to view the falls from the top or side (unless you pay for a tour), which can't quite compare to the breathtaking sights across the border.
American side of Niagara Falls.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
What is unique about the American side is that you can get really close to all three cascades. I headed to Niagara Falls State Park and found myself right at the thunderous edge of Horseshoe Falls. I wished I had brought a rain jacket because I was absolutely drenched from all the mist.
American side of Niagara Falls.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Attractions
Here's where the true difference between both side of Niagara Falls lies. The Canadian side is known for its Vegas-style vibes and plethora of attractions, and I was eager to see how the U.S. side compares.
Canadian attractions at Niagara Falls.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
It turns out there isn't a whole lot to do in America's Niagara Falls at all. I was left rather confused, especially given how touristy things are just across the border. I even asked an employee at Niagara Falls State Park if there are any attractions in the area like there are in Canada, and the response was a short and sweet "no."
Niagara Falls State Park.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Over in Ontario, the area is brimming with things to do, including the Niagara Speedway, SkyWheel, fun houses, Journey Behind the Falls, and the Butterfly Conservatory.
Replica of a dinosaur.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
While there isn't nearly as much to do in the U.S., there still are a few things to enjoy. You can explore the scenic landscape of Niagara Falls State Park or go on the Cave of the Winds tour, which takes you right up to the rushing water of the falls.
But if you're looking for an adventure-filled day, the Canadian side is a clear winner.
The Cost
One thing is for sure — don't expect a day in Canada's Niagara Falls to be cheap. Trying to find parking for under $30 is a nightmare, and that's only the beginning of the expenses.
From pricey restaurants to ticketed attractions, it can be hard to find anything to do that doesn't blow your budget.
The American side is probably a better option if you're looking to save. For example, I visited Niagara Falls State Park, and parking was only around US$10.
The Niagara Falls USA Prospect Point Observation Tower has a panoramic view of the three cascades and costs just US$1.25 per person. Meanwhile, Niagara Canada's Skylon Tower, which offers a similar experience, costs CA$19 per adult.
Skylon Tower in Niagara Falls.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Other U.S. attractions, like Cave of the Winds, are priced similarly to the Canadian attractions, so it really depends on what you're interested in doing.
All in all, I was surprised to find the U.S. side of Niagara Falls a bit underwhelming, especially compared to the Canadian side's Las Vegas vibes.