24 Hours In Niagara Falls: What To Do If You Only Have 1 Day In The City
From attractions to restaurants.
Niagara Falls is a popular tourist destination in Ontario that draws millions of visitors every year. The city is brimming with things to do, from visiting the iconic Horseshoe Falls to exploring the attractions at Clifton Hill.
If you're planning a trip to Niagara Falls but only have 24 hours to enjoy the city, we have you covered. This itinerary outlines some amazing things to do, places to eat and spots to stay to make the most out of your short vacation.
Get ready for 24 hours full of gorgeous views, delicious dishes and thrilling experiences in Niagara Falls.
Niagara Falls, Ontario.Niagara Falls Tourism
Day 1
Late morning
You can start the day off with a mini adventure to the tropics at the Niagara Butterfly Conservatory. The attraction is the largest glass-enclosed butterfly conservatory in North America and features more than 2,000 vibrant butterflies. You'll wander along paths lined with lush plants that will make you feel like you're in a rainforest.
Butterfly Conservatory.Niagara Falls Tourism
The conservatory is an especially great place to visit during the winter, as you can escape the cold and enjoy some summer vibes.
Early afternoon
Next, you can head to another iconic Niagara Falls attraction — the Whirlpool Aero Car. This historic ride takes you 3,500 feet across the Niagara Gorge in an old-fashioned cable car.
You'll soar above the turquoise waters of the Niagara Gorge and glimpse the powerful river's Class 6 rapids. The cable car actually crosses the international border between Canada and the United States four times during the trip, but don't worry, you won't need a passport.
Whirlpool Aero Car in Niagara Falls.Niagara Falls Tourism
Lunch
You'll likely have worked up an appetite by this point in the day and there are several restaurants in the city where you can dine with a view of the falls.
If you're looking for a relaxed lunch, you can stop by Queen Victoria Place Restaurant. The venue allows you to "take in panoramic views of both the American and Horseshoe Falls" from a scenic, park-like setting.
The menu features "casual pub-style fare" and the dishes are created with fresh, local ingredients. You can order things like burgers, pasta, and desserts including sweet corn brûlée and chocolate cheesecake.
Another lunch option with views of the falls is the Table Rock House Restaurant. Located "just steps from the brink of the mighty Canadian Horseshoe Falls," the venue offers Niagara-inspired cuisine with a side of gorgeous views.
The lunch menu has options like fried vegetable dumplings, Atlantic lobster grilled cheese, butternut squash ravioli and caramel apple cheesecake.
Mid-afternoon
Once you've filled up on some delicious food, you can continue the fun with a trip aboard Niagara City Cruises. The iconic Voyage to the Falls boat tour will bring you "on the journey of a lifetime."
Niagara City Cruises.Niagara Falls Tourism
Along the way, you'll be treated to spectacular views of the Niagara Gorge, American Falls, and Bridal Veil Falls, and travel right to the base of the thundering Canadian Horseshoe Falls.
You might get a bit wet with all the mist from the falls, but it's worth it for the experience.
After this, you might want to check into your hotel and dry off if needed. There are so many places to stay in Niagara Falls and if you want to treat yourself to a stay with an amazing view, Embassy Suites by Hilton Niagara Falls Fallsview Hotel is the place to book.
The hotel is located 100 metres from the falls and has "the most amazing views from spacious two-room suites." Guests will receive a complimentary made-to-order breakfast each morning. The hotel also has a complimentary evening reception offering guests two free alcoholic drinks per suite, unlimited non-alcoholic drinks and free snacks.
Other hotels and places to stay include Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa and Great Wolf Lodge, which has a 100,000 square foot indoor waterpark.
Late afternoon
Clifton Hill.Niagara Falls Tourism
If you have some time before dinner, you can head to Clifton Hill and enjoy some of the many attractions there. The area is brimming with entertainment, restaurants and more.
You'll find exciting experiences like the Niagara Speedway, Dinosaur Adventure Golf, the Great Canadian Midway and Movieland Wax Museum.
Dinner
Dinner time! There are some fine dining restaurants in the area that will take your foodie experience to the next level.
Fine dining options include 21 Club Steak & Seafood, which has "stunning views of Niagara Falls" and "is big, bold, and full of flavour." Entrees include Chilean Seabass and Canadian Lobster.
The Flour Mill Scratch Kitchen Restaurant is another spot to go for a delicious dinner. The historic restaurant dates back to 1904 and offers fireside dinning and dishes like Surf & Turf.
Pasta-lovers will want to head to Massimo's Italian Fallsview Restaurant which "offers a modern and refreshing take on authentic Italian cuisine and the most spectacular views of Niagara Falls."
Evening
After dinner, you can take in the views from above on the Niagara Skywheel. The massive wheel will take you 175-feet above Niagara Falls with views of the Horseshoe and American Falls, the Niagara River, Niagara Parks and more.
Niagara Falls Illumination.Niagara Falls Tourism
Before bed, you can head down to the falls to see the Falls Illumination. The year-round event turns this natural wonder into a "multi-coloured water and light masterpiece." On select dates, you can even see fireworks over the falls.
Day 2
Morning
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and if you haven't eaten at your hotel, there are lots of places to enjoy an early morning feast around the city.
Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House serves up hearty meals like eggs benny and crepes. The Flour Mill Scratch Kitchen Restaurant has an upscale breakfast and brunch offering with menu items like chia pudding and French Toast Brûlée.
Journey Behind the Falls.Niagara Falls Tourism
Before leaving Niagara Falls, you'll want to experience one more iconic activity. Journey Behind the Falls is a year-round attraction that takes you to observation decks located behind the falls, allowing you to experience this natural wonder in a totally unique way.
There is so much to do and see in Niagara Falls, but if you only have 24 hours, this itinerary allows you to experience some of the highlights of the area.
A few other popular attractions include the White Water Walk, Floral Showhouse, Bird Kingdom, and Niagara Helicopters. You can customize your itinerary to your liking so you can fit in the attractions you want to see.
If you do plan on visiting a bunch of attractions, you may want to purchase an Adventure Pass, which includes access to a number of venues.
It's also important to note that some activities may not be available during the winter, so be sure to check in advance.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.