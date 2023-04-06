This Epic Boardwalk Near Toronto Leads Past Rushing Turquoise Waves & It Reopens This Week
Time for a spring adventure!
With the snow melting away and warm weather ahead, it's time to plan some incredible outdoor adventures. This unique trail near Toronto leads past breathtaking turquoise water and it's reopening this week.
The White Water Walk in Niagara Falls gives you an up-close experience of the Niagara River's roaring rapids. The attraction is reopening for the season on April 7, 2023 along with the newly refurbished Whirlpool Aero Car.
The walk begins with an elevator ride where you'll travel down 70 metres to the base of the Niagara Gorge. Then you'll wander along a quarter-mile boardwalk with jaw-dropping views of North America's "largest series of standing waves."
The turquoise water rushes past the towering 410-million-year-old rock layers of the Niagara Gorge and you'll want to snap some photos.
There are several viewing platforms along the boardwalk which allow you to enjoy an even closer look at the rapids. The water races through the gorge at 48 kilometres per hour and is too dangerous for rafting or kayaking.
The adventure costs $17.50 per adult and tickets are available online.
This isn't the only Niagara attraction that's reopening this week. The Whirlpool Aero Car is also returning on April 7 after a total refurbishment.
The century-old cable car takes you soaring over the rapids and offers incredible views of the water below. The car has been updated with "brand-new mechanical parts, non-slip floor, roof and fresh paint" and is ready for more adventures.
Other things to do in the area include Journey Behind the Falls, Niagara Parks Power Station and Tunnel, and more.
White Water Walk
Price: $17.50 per adult
When: Reopening April 7, 2023
Address: 4330 River Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can follow a boardwalk trail along racing turquoise rapids.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.