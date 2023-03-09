The Niagara Speedway Is Reopening & You Can Race Along A 4-Storey Track Like You're Mario
You can visit so soon!
It's "Mario time!" You'll feel like you're in a real-life Nintendo game with a trip to this giant racetrack. The Niagara Speedway is officially reopening for the spring season so start those engines.
The massive track is located at Clifton Hill, about an hour and a half drive from Toronto. According to the website, the attraction is reopening on March 11, 2023, depending on the weather.
You can race at speeds of up to 32 kilometres per hour in karts powered by a four stroke Honda motor. The track stretches over four acres and features 2000 linear feet of concrete racing surface.
Some highlights include a four-story helical spiral, two-tiered coaster-style ramp, and tons of "hair-pin turns."
The speedway first opened in 2018 and is the "North America's largest elevated go-kart track facility." It's a "marriage of traditional throttle powered go-karts with the added thrill of an elevated roller coaster style track."
You'll feel like Mario himself as you race around the spirals and speed along the elevated track.
Tickets must be purchased in-person and cost $13 per driver and $4 per passenger for a 5 minute race.
Clifton Hill is home to several other exciting attractions including the Niagara Skywheel, Movieland Wax Museum, Dinosaur Adventure Golf and more.
If you're looking for a thrilling March Break adventure then it's time to plan a trip to this giant, Mario-style racetrack in Niagara.
Niagara Speedway
Price: $13 per adult
When: Reopening March 11, 2023
Address: 4960 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready to race at this multi-level track in Niagara Falls.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.