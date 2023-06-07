We Ranked 8 Of Canada’s Popular Tourist Attractions Based On Price, Experience & More
How many have you been to?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Canada is home to so many popular tourist attractions, from parks with breathtaking natural beauty to ski resorts and more. Whether you're looking for majestic natural wonders or thrilling roller coasters, the Great White North has it all. But which attractions are actually worth a visit?
We rounded up some iconic tourist spots from coast to coast and gave them a ranking out of 30 based on price, experience, and efficiency, providing a bit of insight to help you make the most of your travels.
So, if you're wondering which places give you the biggest bang for your buck, or are looking for a spot that offers an unbeatable experience, here are eight Canadian attractions to consider, listed from the lowest ranked to the highest.
Calgary Stampede
Address: Banff, AB
Price: 7/10 — While gate admission isn't too pricey at $23 per adult, other costs can quickly add up depending on what you're doing at the stampede. Midway tickets, food, and concerts will add some extra expenses to your outing.
There are ways to save money, such as purchasing a SuperPass if you plan on visiting for the entire event or going on Value Days where you can get free admission to some events.
Experience: 7/10 — The stampede is a lot of fun and you can expect tons of excitement and thrills, from rodeos to concerts and pancake breakfasts. It's also a great time to see live music as there are often big artists at the stampede that usually wouldn't come to Calgary.
Efficiency: 6/10 — The stampede can feel overwhelming as there is just so much going on. Also, be prepared for large crowds, especially if you're visiting the midway or getting food.
Overall ranking: 20/30
Whistler
Address: Whistler, BC
Price: 7/10 — This scenic town in British Columbia is a popular destination but it won't be the cheapest vacation option. During the winter months, a one-day ski pass will cost $132 per adult, with an added cost of $66 if you require full equipment.
There are plenty of other activities to enjoy during spring, summer, and fall, including zip lining, bear viewing, and white water rafting. However, many of these cost over $100 per adult.
Experience: 8/10 — This town boasts incredible skiing opportunities and enchanting streets to explore, making it an idyllic place for a getaway. However, it can be pricey, so it may be worth heading to a smaller resort like Revelstoke where you can enjoy a cheaper vacation.
Efficiency: 6/10 — No surprise that this popular spot will be busy. You can expect long lines and lots of crowds.
Overall ranking: 21/30
Canada's Wonderland
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Price: 7/10 — Admission to Canada's Wonderland gives you access to all of the rides as well as the Splash Works waterpark. The gate price is around $80 for daily admission but you can get your ticket for $60 if you buy it online in advance. It certainly won't be a cheap day out, especially if you're bringing the whole family. Yes, the cost does give you access to tons of experiences, but you'll still have to cover the steep prices of food, games, a locker at Splash Works, etc.
Experience: 7/10 — Canada's Wonderland is always a fun outing and there is just so much to see and do. The main drawback is that you'll end up waiting in lines for most of the day. Some queues can be over an hour long for a ride that only lasts minutes and you can easily spend the majority of your time waiting instead of experiencing things.
The theme park hosts some exciting experiences throughout the year such as Halloween Haunt and WinterFest. These events totally transform the park into a holiday dreamland with tons of new activities to enjoy. From haunted houses at Halloween Haunt to skating and igloo dining at WinterFest, you can experience the park in a totally immersive and unique way.
Efficiency: 8/10 — Despite attracting huge amounts of visitors each season, Canada's Wonderland is pretty efficient overall. The security checks at the entrance run quickly and smoothly and the park and its bathrooms are always clean. There are also signs along the ride lines to let you know how long your wait time is.
Occasionally, certain rides or waterpark attractions may be unavailable, which can put a damper on your experience at Canada's Wonderland.
Overall ranking: 22/30
Niagara Falls
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Price: 7/10 — While the Falls themselves are free to enjoy, you can expect to pay a hefty price for just about everything else. Parking can cost around $20 to $30 depending on where you leave your car. If you plan to visit Niagara Falls more than once a year, a good hack is to purchase the $40 annual parking pass online which can save you quite a bit of money.
Aside from parking, attractions like the SkyWheel, Voyage to the Falls, and the Zipline to the Falls can cost anywhere from $15 to $70 per person.
Food is another cost to factor in and if you're looking for an upscale dining experience or restaurants with views of the Falls, you could end up paying over $50 per person for a meal. There are some cheaper options though, such as Boston Pizza.
Experience: 8/10 — Niagara Falls is an iconic natural wonder and a truly majestic sight to see. The powerful cascade and misty turquoise waters below offer breathtaking views and, of course, perfect photo opportunities.
There are endless things to do in the surrounding area, too. If you're looking for thrills and excitement, you can check out the many attractions that include fun houses, haunted houses, arcades, and mini golf. You can also get right up close to the Falls by taking a boat tour into the mists.
Other activities include the recently-opened Power Station, the Butterfly Conservatory, and the Floral Showhouse.
Efficiency: 7/10 — During tourist season you can expect to get stuck in a lot of traffic while making your way into Niagara Falls. Once you get there, finding parking can be a nightmare. It's a good idea to make reservations at restaurants and attractions in advance, especially if you're visiting on a weekend. Typically lines for attractions aren't too long and move pretty quickly.
Overall ranking: 22/30
Banff National Park
Address: Banff, AB
Price: 10/10 — You can spend a day immersed in breathtaking nature at this national park without breaking the bank. Admission costs $10.50 per adult for a day pass.
Experience: 8/10 — There are endless things to enjoy at this Alberta park. From gazing over the famed turquoise waters of Lake Louise to canoeing and hiking, you can easily spend a day or more enjoying the natural beauty of this location. The Bow Valley Parkway is another spot to explore and you can take in the scenic views by bike or car.
The park can get crowded so it's a good idea to plan your visit for off-peak times.
Efficiency: 7/10 — While the park is efficient overall, it can be busy, especially when visiting Lake Louise. You may not get the peaceful experience you were hoping for.
Overall ranking: 25/30
Casa Loma
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Price: 8/10 — Casa Loma costs $40 per person, and while this isn't the cheapest attraction around, it does offer a truly majestic experience. Admission includes a complimentary audio guide that gives you a fascinating insight into the history of each room as well as entrance to a Sir Henry Pellatt documentary.
Experience: 9/10 — The historic palace will sweep you back in time and you can explore lavish bedroom suites, a library, guest rooms, and more. You can even travel through secret underground tunnels and visit the stables. There are also exhibits such as an Antique Car Display and Hollywood Film Gallery.
During Halloween, the castle transforms into a haunted fortress complete with all sorts of terrifying creatures and experiences. Christmas brings a more enchanting experience to the place and you can wander through festive halls and sip hot cocoa.
Efficiency: 8/10 — The attraction is typically on the quieter side so you don't have to worry about too many crowds. It has a relaxed atmosphere, clean bathrooms, and helpful tools like audio guides.
Overall ranking: 25/30
Peggy's Cove
Address: Peggy's Cove, NS
Price: 10/10 — This tiny community in Nova Scotia is home to a picturesque lighthouse and you can explore the area for free.
Experience: 8/10 — Despite its rural location, Peggy's Cove still draws large crowds due to its renowned beauty. The lighthouse is one of the most photographed in Canada and was built in 1915. Depending on the weather you may find the area overcrowded during your visit.
However, it is still a magical place to spend the day, and you can enjoy stunning views of the Atlantic and gaze across the picturesque fishing village.
Efficiency: 10/10 — No complaints here! The area is run effectively and efficiently.
Overall ranking: 28/30
Bay of Fundy
Address: Bay of Fundy, NS, NB
Price: 10/10 — Located inside Fundy National Park, the Bay of Fundy boasts gorgeous coastlines, unique rocks, and more. The admission cost is $8.50, which is pretty inexpensive for a day visit.
Experience: 9/10 — You can see some stunning natural wonders at this location. It's home to the world's highest tides and you can kayak through the waters during high tide. Come low tide, you can walk on the seabed and wander around giant sea stack monoliths.
The only downside is that the area has a very fishy smell at low tide, although that cannot be helped!
Efficiency: 10/10 — The park isn't usually overcrowded and there are even places to rinse the mud off your shoes at Hopewell Rocks, which is a nice touch.
Overall ranking: 29/30
Whether you seek the peacefulness of stunning parks or the excitement of rodeos and rides, Canada has endless attractions to enjoy. Some offer incredible experiences at a steeper price point while others are cheaper options for getting out and enjoying the country.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.