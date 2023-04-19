12 Things To Do In Toronto That Will Hold Your Summer Bucket List To A Higher Standard
Make summer 2023 the best one yet!
Summer in Toronto is magical, but you have to do it right.
I've lived in Toronto for over half a decade, and here are 12 things to do in Toronto that will make your summer 2023 one for the history books. Whether you're someone who loves concerts, roller coasters, nude beaches or getting in touch with nature.
Every year I try and make the ultimate summer bucket list of activities and new experiences I want to try in the city so I don't spend the whole summer just sitting on a patio.
(Although that's not a bad way to do it either.)
Here are 12 things to do this summer in Toronto to elevate your summer plans.
Kayaking in a glowing kayak
Price: $60 per person and up.
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: If you're sick of regular kayaking, you can elevate your water sport game this summer and try Illuminate Escapes' clear glowing LED kayak-canoe hybrids.
You can ride one of these sparkling rainbow boats across Lake Ontario with entry points at Humber River and Woodbine Beach during the day or at night for a twilight ride.
Pedal Pub
Price: Prices start at $39.99 per person
Address: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love bar hopping and bike riding, this is the activity for you.
Pedal Pubs is a company in Toronto that offers tours of some of the city's most well-loved pubs and breweries – although you'll have to pedal to get there.
The pedal-powered mobile will take you and your group to three destinations where you can stop and drink, and along the way, you can sing and pedal in the summer sun.
Toronto's Music Garden
Price:Free
When: TBD
Address: 479 Queens Quay West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Toronto's Music Garden is a stunning garden along the waterfront where you can relax, read a book and even listen to free live music on some summer nights.
The Summer Music in The Park program hosts live music in the park on some summer evenings, and you can relax and listen in the grass.
The summer 2023 schedule has yet to be announced, but it's worth keeping an eye out for it if you're a nature and music lover looking for a free night out.
Toronto Outdoor Picture Show
Price:Free
Address: Multiple locations
When: TBD
Why You Need To Go: Toronto Outdoor Picture Show is one of the city's best free events in the summer you can go to. The festival runs throughout the summer (More details on summer 2023's movie schedule will be released in May 2023), and you watch movies outdoors at Fort York, Corktown Common, Bell Manor Park, and Christie Pits.
All you need to do is come early to secure your spot in the park and get a seat close to the screen, and viola! You have a free movie night under the stars.
Toronto Blue Jays Game
Price: Tickets vary
Address: 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Toronto Blue Jay's games are a classic Toronto activity.
Half the people that go are just there for the drinks and good vibes, so if you're not a sports fan, you can get a cheap ticket in the 500s and spend the day enjoying a beer, hotdog and the energy in the arena.
With the new renovations this year, you can also catch the game from a rooftop patio.
Woodbine Beach
Price: Free
When: Open every day
Address: 1675 Lake Shore Blvd. East, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Woodbine Beach is perfect for a day in the sun. I love biking down on a city bike with a cooler jam-packed with drinks and snacks for a day-to-night outing.
It has a gorgeous sandy beach where you can lay out and tan in the sun and even beach volleyball courts if you want to get a game started with some friends.
Sunset picnic at Riverdale Park East
Price: Free
When: Any clear day
Address: 550 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Riverdale Park East has some of the most stunning views of the city skyline.
You and your friends can pack a picnic or grab Greek takeout from the Danforth nearby (I love grabbing chicken souvlaki and Greek beer from Mezes), lay a blanket out on the hill, and watch the sunset over the city.
Canadian National Exhibition
Price: $25 and up
Address: 210 Princes Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Canadian National Exhibition is a classic summer event and a time-honoured tradition. You can eat your heart out with carnival food, play games and enjoy carnival rides without having to go all the way to Canada's Wonderland.
This year CNE will run from August 18 to September 4.
Toronto Flower Market
Price: Free
When: May 2023 to October 2023
Address: 1001 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Toronto Flower Market is the perfect place to spend a morning or afternoon. You can grab a coffee and browse through vendors with buckets of fresh flowers from Ontario farms and florists.
You'll be able to shop locally and buy a gorgeous bouquet to take home. The monthly market starts on May 13 and will run until October 2023 at CAMH on Queen Street West.
Bang Bang Ice cream
Price: $4.95 per cone and up
When: Open Tuesday through Sunday
Address: 93A Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bang Bang Ice Cream in Ossington is legendary. This ice cream shop always has a lineup wrapped around the block, and while I've never waited in line to test it myself – this summer, I plan to.
Concert at Budweiser Stage
Price: Varies per show
Address: 909 Lake Shore Blvd., West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can go wrong with live music in the summer, but outdoor concerts be the next level up. At Budweiser Stage, you can watch some of your favourite artists perform while enjoying a summer breeze.
Some notable artists coming this summer include Shania Twain, Luke Bryan and more.
Toronto's Nude Beach
Price: Free
Address: Toronto Island
Why You Need To Go: Hanlan's Point Beach is a clothing-optional beach on the Toronto islands where you can get some sun without worrying about tan lines. This inclusive spot is a great way to get comfortable in your own skin and experience something new this summer.