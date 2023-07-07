20 Things You Have To Try In Toronto While You're Still In Your 20s
Who ever said youth is wasted on the young?
If you’ve lived in Toronto for any stretch of time, there are probably a few activities you’re sure to try — going to the top of the CN Tower, strolling through Kensington Market, a trip to the Toronto Zoo, the list goes on. But what about the quintessential experiences you need to have when you’re young and wide-eyed, exploring the city?
A decade for exciting adventure, meeting new people and making new friends, your twenties is the time to taste what Toronto has to offer and find a new source of Friday night fun.
There’s plenty of stuff to do in the city no matter your age, but here’s a round-up of the best activities you should try to make the most of your time as a twenty-something Torontonian.
Attend a music festival in Toronto
Why You Should Go: Whether it's Veld, All Day I Dream or Electric Island, you should rave at least once at a music festival. You're full of energy in your twenties, why not take advantage of it? The hangovers will only get worse and your body won't be able to handle these all-nighters forever.
Try some of Toronto's best bars
Why You Should Go: After a ranking revealed Toronto's best bars, why not explore a few (or more) with a friend? Maybe you'll find your new signature cocktail or favourite weekend hangout.
Ride the bull at Rock 'n' Horse Saloon
Address: 250 Adelaide St W Second Floor, Toronto
Why You Should Go: Because no one wants to be that wasted 35-year-old riding a bull.
Road trip to these Ontario towns
Why You Should Go: When you're an adult, you have way more responsibilities and barely any time off work. Take the time to explore these beautiful Ontario towns while you can!
Take a cooking class at the Dish Cooking Studio
Address: 587 College St, Toronto
Why You Should Go: Nestled in the heart of Little Italy, take a cooking class here to learn new recipes, taste new cuisines and meet new people. Plus, you should really know how to cook by now.
Go camping with friends at Algonquin Park
Address: Ontario 60, Ontario K0J 2M0, about a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto.
Why You Should Go: Camping is appropriate at any age,but it's especially fun when you're in your twenties with your friends in one of Canada's largest provincial parks.
Do the Tough Mudder obstacle run
Why You Should Go: You could run a road race at any age,but the Tough Mudder is a real test of strength. There are three race course options to choose from: A 5k with 13 obstacles, 10k with 20 or a gruelling 15k with 30 obstacles.
Learn how to properly sew at Sew Be It Studio
Address: 243 Eglinton Ave West, Unit 10, Toronto
Why You Should Go: If you’ve never sat behind a sewing machine, here’s your chance to learn a new skill with a sewing class. A workshop at Sew Be It will teach you how to sew with different fabrics and patterns, and you’ll be making clothes from scratch in no time.
Take an improv class at Bad Dog Theatre
Address: Upstairs, 392 Spadina Ave. Unit 2, Toronto
Why You Should Go: Whether you’re interested in comedy, theatre or a bit of both, an improv class is a great way to step out of your shell. When you’re a young 20-year-old, doing a sketch or two can be a fun way to build confidence. Who knows, maybe you’ll be the next Mike Meyers!
Try Toronto speed dating
Address: Various venues around Toronto
Why You Should Go: Sick of swiping through underwhelming matches on a dating app? Try a speed date event hosted by one of the many organizers around the city. They cater to age groups and interests — speed dating for cat lovers, anyone?
Go to a concert at Budweiser Stage
Address: 909 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto
Why You Should Go: This hip outdoor venue is the host of many fun summer concerts and the grassy GA section is the perfect place to make new friends! Right by Ontario Place, you'll be listening to music right on the water.
Check out King West's best happy hours
Address: Various bars along the King West strip.
Why You Should Go: From $3 tacos to 1/2 price bottles of wine, you can drink and dine on a dime. With the pricey cost of cocktails, Happy Hour is the best time to try out trendy spots without breaking the bank.
Devour the Toronto food truck scene
Why You Should Go: There are so many unique cuisines to choose from with trucks popping up across the city. You can usually count on at least a couple hanging around the Rogers Centre and Front Street or Nathan Phillips Square if you're looking for a bite in downtown Toronto. There's also the annual Toronto Food Truck Festival to take advantage of each summer!
Take selfies in the Locals Only washroom
Address: 589 King St. W, Toronto
Why You Should Go: Given this spot caters to a younger crowd, a Saturday night here would be better spent in your twenties. Added bonus: their aesthetic bathrooms make for the perfect shameless Insta selfie.
Get tipsy at Toronto's Festival of Beer
Address: Bandshell Park at Exhibition Place, 100 Prince Edward Island Crescent, Toronto
Why You Should Go: Beer and live music in the summer sun — what more could you ask for? Head down to Exhibition Place for a taste of good food and better brews. It sure beats a Friday night run to The Beer Store.
Ride the TTC subway from east to west / north to south, non-stop
Why You Should: Because some of life's most valuable lessons were taught on the TTC and what 30-year-old has time for that? I promise you'll see something you've never seen before. That said, be aware of your surroundings — the TTC can be an unpredictable place.
Move out by your mid 20s with a roommate or SO
Why You Should: While the current housing crisis makes this more and more of a feat, there comes an age where living with your parents just ain't it. You'll revel in the freedom (and privacy), plus paying a hydro bill isn't nearly as painful as you think.
Challenge yourself in an escape room
Address: Various locations around Toronto
Why You Should Go: Check out any of Toronto's many escape rooms for a fun activity on a night out with friends. From a ghost ship to Casa Loma, there are so many unique places to be trapped in Toronto!
EdgeWalk at the CN Tower
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd, Toronto
Why You Should Go: Because your twenties are all about being adventurous and you might talk yourself out of it by the time you're 30.
Adopt an animal from the Toronto Humane Society
Address: 11 River Street, Toronto
Why You Should: Adopting a pet is a great way to potentially prepare yourself for starting a family, and who better to see you through a messy breakup than an adorable pooch? Instead of going to a breeder, check out the Toronto Humane Society for your next BFF!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on October 5, 2016.