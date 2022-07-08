Toronto's Glowing Kayaks Let You Float Into Pink Skies & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)
The boats even have speakers. 🎶
One of the best spots to be in the summer is on the water, and this unique Toronto experience lets you enjoy the lake in a totally unique way.
Illuminated Escapes, formerly called Toronto Kayaks, has returned for another season, and you can float along in transparent kayak-canoe hybrids lit with LED lights.
The activity is operating out of three locations in the GTA; the original location at Humber River as well as two new spots at Woodbine Beach and Heart Lake Conservation Area.
The luminous attraction is now open for the season, and here's a look at the new Woodbine Beach location.
The Location
Illuminated Escapes location at Woodbine Beach.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Woodbine Beach is a picturesque spot for the kayaking experience. With stretching sandy shores and an endless horizon, you can float your way to tranquility.
The kiosk can be a bit tricky to find as it's tucked away in a corner on the shore, but you can refer to the map on the website if you get turned around.
Once you arrive, you'll get a quick run down about how to use the kayaks and safety tips before strapping on a lifejacket and setting sail. There is a spot to leave personal belongings at the kiosk if you don't want to take them with you.
The Kayaks
Interior of the transparent kayak with LED lights.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The highlight of the experience is the unique, glowing kayaks you get to ride in. There are two types of kayaks; single and tandem (two-seat), but only the tandem kayaks have LED lights.
The vessels are completely transparent, so you can see right down into the water below as you drift along. The LED lights run around the sides of the boat, and you can choose between several colours, or go for rainbow lights.
Kayak with rainbow lights on the shores of Woodbine Beach.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Once you get out on the water, you can hook your phone up to the bluetooth speaker and paddle along to your favourite tunes.
The Experience
Sunset over Lake Ontario from a transparent kayak. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The entire kayaking experience is an hour and 45 minutes, so you have lots of time to paddle, enjoy the views, and snap some gorgeous photos.
The latest time slot (8:30 PM) allows for some stunning sunset scenes. The kayaks drift straight towards the pink horizon line, and you can catch views of the illuminated beach as the sun sinks.
Two people in a kayak with rainbow lights at sunset. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
As darkness sets in, the luminous boats glow through the blackness, allowing for a new, unique experience. The water is dotted with vibrant, glowing kayaks that rise and fall with the waves. Once you return to shore, the employees will help pull you out of the water so you don't have to get your feet wet.
View of sunset over Woodbine Beach from a kayak.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Whether you're planning a romantic date, outing with friends, or solo summer adventure, this dreamy experience will light up your season. Don't forget to make a reservation online in advance!
Illuminated Escapes
Selfie in a glowing kayak at Woodbine Beach.
Price: $60 + per rental
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This unique kayaking experience lets you float across the water in transparent, glowing boats.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.