Toronto's Glow-In-The-Dark Kayaks Are Returning & You Can Paddle From 2 New Locations
Here's how to book the illuminated experience.
An exciting experience is returning to Toronto this summer, and it will light up your world. Toronto Kayaks, rebranded as Illuminated Escapes, is bringing its glowing boats back to the city, and this year, there will be two new locations to enjoy them from.
The luminous activity, which claims to be "Canada's first immersive kayaking experience," is reopening this month, with some locations welcoming guests as of June 8.
The experience first launched in 2021 at the Humber River, and it's returning to this location as well as opening at Woodbine Beach and Heart Lake Conservation Area in Brampton for the first time.
You can drift across the water in transparent, hybrid kayak-canoes outfitted with LED lights and bluetooth speakers. The speakers connect to your phone, so you can play all your favourite tunes as you paddle.
There are both single and tandem (two-seat) kayaks available to rent starting at $60. The single kayaks are available for daytime rental and do not have the LED lights, although they are still completely transparent, making for a totally unique experience.
The tandem kayaks can be booked during the day for $100, or at night for $120.
If you'd like to get in on the fun, you can make a reservation online. The calendar will be released on a monthly basis so everyone gets a fair opportunity to book a time slot.
Illuminated Escapes is also launching its first two locations in Alberta this month, so if you're travelling this summer, you can check out this experience there too.
Get ready for a party on the water in these glowing, musical boats.
Illuminated Escapes
Price: $60 + per rental
When: Humber River - June 10, Woodbine Beach - June 8, Heart Lake Conservation Area - June 20
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Float across the water in glow-in-the-dark boats with this unique experience, which is opening at two new locations this year.
