NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
kayaking toronto

Toronto's Glow-In-The-Dark Kayaks Are Returning & You Can Paddle From 2 New Locations

Here's how to book the illuminated experience.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Transparent boats with paddles on the sand. Right: Man standing in the water beside a glowing boat.

Transparent boats with paddles on the sand. Right: Man standing in the water beside a glowing boat.

@torontokayaks | Instagram, @kallentu | Instagram

An exciting experience is returning to Toronto this summer, and it will light up your world. Toronto Kayaks, rebranded as Illuminated Escapes, is bringing its glowing boats back to the city, and this year, there will be two new locations to enjoy them from.

The luminous activity, which claims to be "Canada's first immersive kayaking experience," is reopening this month, with some locations welcoming guests as of June 8.

The experience first launched in 2021 at the Humber River, and it's returning to this location as well as opening at Woodbine Beach and Heart Lake Conservation Area in Brampton for the first time.

You can drift across the water in transparent, hybrid kayak-canoes outfitted with LED lights and bluetooth speakers. The speakers connect to your phone, so you can play all your favourite tunes as you paddle.

There are both single and tandem (two-seat) kayaks available to rent starting at $60. The single kayaks are available for daytime rental and do not have the LED lights, although they are still completely transparent, making for a totally unique experience.

The tandem kayaks can be booked during the day for $100, or at night for $120.

If you'd like to get in on the fun, you can make a reservation online. The calendar will be released on a monthly basis so everyone gets a fair opportunity to book a time slot.

Illuminated Escapes is also launching its first two locations in Alberta this month, so if you're travelling this summer, you can check out this experience there too.

Get ready for a party on the water in these glowing, musical boats.

Illuminated Escapes

Price: $60 + per rental

When: Humber River - June 10, Woodbine Beach - June 8, Heart Lake Conservation Area - June 20

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Float across the water in glow-in-the-dark boats with this unique experience, which is opening at two new locations this year.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...