This Ontario Kayak Tour Takes You Through The 'Canadian Amazon' & It's Reopening Soon
Drift through vine-covered trees.
This hidden river in Ontario will whisk you away to a whole other world, and you'll feel like you're exploring the Amazon. Long Point Eco-Adventures is reopening its Big Creek Kayak Tours soon, and you can paddle beneath a lush canopy of trees.
Located in St. Williams, the four-hour tour will take you along the "exotic" Big Creek, which weaves through a dense Carolinian forest. The experience is reopening on May 21, and reservations are already available online.
The creek has actually been dubbed the "Canadian Amazon" due to the grape and Virginia Creeper vines that hang from the Sycamore and Black Walnut trees. You can enjoy a guided tour down the 9-kilometre waterway and experience a little slice of the Amazon without leaving the province.
Along the way, you might spot a bald eagle, white-tailed deer, or the resident beaver. There are over 40 species of birds and wildlife that can be discovered during the adventure. The tour is ideal for first-time paddlers, and still includes some "challenges" for more experienced kayakers.
It's a unique way to enjoy the warm weather and some rainforest vibes at one of Ontario's stunning landscapes. There are several other rivers worth exploring this season as well, including a two-hour float where you don't have to lift a paddle.
Before heading out on your kayak expedition, be sure to pack a swimsuit, camera, and to book in advance. If you're dreaming about a warm weather outing, this tour is worth keeping in mind.
Big Creek Kayak
Big Creek Kayak
Courtesy of Long Point Eco-Adventures
Price: $99.95 per adult
When: Reopening May 21, 2022
Address: Directions here
Why You Need To Go: Paddle through the "Canadian Amazon" at this unique kayak tour.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.