Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
kayaking ontario

This Ontario Kayak Tour Takes You Through The 'Canadian Amazon' & It's Reopening Soon

Drift through vine-covered trees.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Big Creek Kayak Tour at Long Point Eco-Adventures.

Big Creek Kayak Tour at Long Point Eco-Adventures.

@longpointecoadv | Instagram

This hidden river in Ontario will whisk you away to a whole other world, and you'll feel like you're exploring the Amazon. Long Point Eco-Adventures is reopening its Big Creek Kayak Tours soon, and you can paddle beneath a lush canopy of trees.

Located in St. Williams, the four-hour tour will take you along the "exotic" Big Creek, which weaves through a dense Carolinian forest. The experience is reopening on May 21, and reservations are already available online.

The creek has actually been dubbed the "Canadian Amazon" due to the grape and Virginia Creeper vines that hang from the Sycamore and Black Walnut trees. You can enjoy a guided tour down the 9-kilometre waterway and experience a little slice of the Amazon without leaving the province.

Along the way, you might spot a bald eagle, white-tailed deer, or the resident beaver. There are over 40 species of birds and wildlife that can be discovered during the adventure. The tour is ideal for first-time paddlers, and still includes some "challenges" for more experienced kayakers.

It's a unique way to enjoy the warm weather and some rainforest vibes at one of Ontario's stunning landscapes. There are several other rivers worth exploring this season as well, including a two-hour float where you don't have to lift a paddle.

Before heading out on your kayak expedition, be sure to pack a swimsuit, camera, and to book in advance. If you're dreaming about a warm weather outing, this tour is worth keeping in mind.

Big Creek Kayak

Big Creek Kayak

Courtesy of Long Point Eco-Adventures

Price: $99.95 per adult

When: Reopening May 21, 2022

Address: Directions here

Why You Need To Go: Paddle through the "Canadian Amazon" at this unique kayak tour.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...