This Kayak Tour In Ontario Will Lead You Through Hidden Islands & Over A Shipwreck
You'll also see a chapel right on the water.
If you're looking for a fun summer adventure on the water, there are half-day kayaking trips so full of wonder you won't believe you're paddling in Ontario.
Thousand Islands Gananoque is a picturesque destination where you can catch views of over 1,800 islands from all different kinds of vantage points, but the guided kayak tours with 1000 Islands Kayaking will lead to some hidden areas amongst the islands that you might miss otherwise.
These three-hour tours are great for beginners, and you can paddle with your friends and the rest of the group throughout the whole adventure. You will have all of the equipment you need and a knowledgeable guide telling you fun facts and history about the area.
You'll float over turquoise blue waters, pass by rocky cliffs and island shores as you navigate some pretty epic spots, and Half Moon Bay is one of them. It's a chapel right on the water, and the only way to get there is by paddling to it.
Another highlight is a sunken shipwreck that you can spot from your boat. There's no need for a mask and snorkel, parts of the old schooner poke out from the water and as you get closer you can see more of the boat's details beneath the surface.
If you're a more experienced kayaker looking for an adventure all your own, you can rent either single or tandem kayaks to take a self-guided paddle through the islands. There are also seven-hour full-day guided tours, and overnight camping trips that include three days of paddling and two nights of camping.
1000 Islands Kayaking
Price: $75+ per half-day tour
When: Open May 14 through October 2022
Address: 110 Kate St., Gananoque, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience the 1000 Islands up close with a half-day guided tour. You'll discover unique spots including a sunken ship and a hidden waterfront chapel.