11 Places To Rent Kayaks & Canoes In Ottawa So You Can Paddle Into Summer
Canoe keep up?🛶
If hitting the water is where your mind goes when you think of summer, it's time to plan your next paddle. There are tons of lakes and rivers around Ottawa where you'll find boat rentals if you don't have your own.
Here are eleven spots where you can rent kayaks and canoes in Ottawa when you're ready for a water adventure. Get ready to escape into nature or enjoy an urban ride in the city, we have it all.
Dow's Lake
Price: $25+ per hour for a one-person kayak, $12 for every extra hour, and various for other boats
When: Open now for the May to October season
Address: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Dr. Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can paddle right in the city centre with rentals from Dow's Lake Pavilion. They have single and tandem kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and pedal boats for you to hit the Rideau Canal and soak up the sun in the city.
Lac Leamy
Price: $17.50+ per hour
When: Season opening TBA
Address: 100 Rue Atawe, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: There are canoe and kayak rentals at the Lac-Leamy Outdoor Centre, about 10 minutes from Ottawa's downtown. You can enjoy an urban paddle with a mix of city and park views. They recommend booking ahead of time.
Gatineau Park
Price: $23.25+ per 1.5 hours, $33.50+ for 3 hours
When: Open as of May 13 for the season
Address: La Pêche Lake & Philippe Lake, Gatineau Park, QC
Why You Need To Go: Gatineau Park has three boat launches where you can hit the lake, Meech Lake, Philippe Lake and La Pêche Lake, but the last two also offer rentals. You can find canoes, kayaks and rowboats at both lakes, plus tandem kayaks and paddleboard rentals at Philippe Lake.
Downtown Gatineau
Kayaking on the Ottawa River by Parliament Hill and Chateau Laurier.
Price: Starting at $18 for the first hour, $11+ for additional hours
When: Open as of May 27, 2022, for the season
Address: Jacques Cartier Park, 160 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Escape Tours and Rentals just opened up a new spot to rent kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards last year, and you can float right past Parliament Hill. You'll surround yourself with views of downtown as you paddle down the Ottawa River.
Gatineau River
Price: Starting at $35+ per hour
When: Open now for the 2022 season
Address: 721 Chem. Riverside, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can rent kayaks, canoes and paddleboards from Expéditions Wakefield in this quaint town. You'll paddle along the Gatineau River and can float under the iconic red-covered bridge. They also have Whale Mega SUPs that fit six people!
Petrie Island
Price: Starting at $25+ per hour
When: Open now for the 2022 season
Address: 1009 Trim Rd., Orléans, ON K4A 3P4
Why You Need To Go: You can spend a beach day on Ottawa's Petrie Island and add boat rentals from Oziles' Marina to your day of fun. You can paddle under trees and make your way out to the opening of the Ottawa River.
Ottawa Valley
Price: $55+ per day (prices subject to change this season)
When: Open now for the 2022 season, call ahead to book rentals
Address: 4245 ON-17, Kinburn, ON
Why You Need To Go: For those planning an epic adventure, you can rent canoes and kayaks for a full day, or even a couple of weeks, from Ottawa Valley Canoe and Kayak. They have a list of suggested paddle spots including Lake St. Peter Provincial Park, Foy Provincial Park, Mississippi River, and others.
Tay River
Price: Rental rates on site
When: Open now for the 2022 season
Address: 21 Craig St., Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can escape to the small town of Perth that feels like a mini trip to Europe, and paddle along the Tay River while you're visiting. Perth Major Outfitters has over 100 canoes, kayaks and paddleboards for rent.
Rideau River
Price: $30 for the first hour, $50 for two
When: Open now for the 2022 season
Address: 286 Riverview Lane rr#1, Kemptville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can adventure into the town of Kemptville and rent a kayak, canoe or paddleboard from Drifters Outdoors Canoe & Kayak Rentals to cruise along the Rideau River.
Éco Odyssée
Price: $40+ per person
When: Open now for the 2022 season
Address: 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can up your paddle experience by choosing your adventure level and navigating a water maze. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife as you paddle through a marsh by sunshine or moonlight.
Calabogie Lake
Price: $33 per day pass
When: Summer events opening date TBA
Address: 30 Barrett Chute Rd., Calabogie, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can add a paddling adventure to a staycation at Calabogie Peaks Resort, or get a day pass and take advantage of the on-site activities. They have canoes, kayaks and paddleboards that you can take for a paddle and hangout on their beach after.