7 Epic Road Trips Within 2 Hours Of Ottawa To Take Your Besties On This Summer
Pack the car!
It's road trip season and that means it's time to take advantage of all the quaint small towns and epic adventures around Ottawa.
From wandering through yellow fields of gold and climbing to blue water views to floating down a lazy river and admiring historic ruins, there are plenty of road trips within a short distance of home.
Here are seven summer road trips that are within two hours of the city of Ottawa.
Climb a tower overlooking endless islands
Price: $17 per adult
Address: 716 Highway 137, Lansdowne, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can climb up 400 feet above the St. Lawrence River to admire an aerial view of the 1000 Islands.
The area has a number of hiking trails, magical kayaking routes, cruises through the islands and helicopter rides (just to name a few).
Float through a trippy lazy river
Price: $48 for a daily ticket, $33 for a half-day pass
Address: 322 Mnt. de la Baie, Pointe-Calumet, QC
Why You Need To Go: The waterpark Super Aqua Club just outside of Montreal has a trippy new lazy river experience that is a jungle-themed sound and light show with a waterfall of droplets.
Only ten minutes away is a beach with a massive inflatable waterpark where you can bounce, slide and splash around all afternoon.
Wander through sunny yellow fields
Price: $15 per adult
When: Opening July 20, 2022 for the season
Address: 17650 Strathmore Rd., Monkland, ON
Why You Need To Go: One of Ontario's sunflower fields is only an hour away from Ottawa and it's even larger than last year. Beyond wandering the fields you can also cut your own bouquet and have a fun photo shoot in front of a number of unique displays from rainbow doors to vintage sofas.
You'll also be less than 30 minutes from the town of Cornwall where you can explore ruins, browse quaint shops and explore a pretty waterfront.
Wander through historic stone ruins
Price: Free
Address: 306 Roadway St., Merrickville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through historic stone ruins that were once a mill in this small town.
The ruins are right near the Blockhouse museum and picturesque views over the Rideau Canal locks. They are also close to the main street of town full of local shops and restaurants including the Downtowne Ice Cream Shoppe for frozen treats and Wick Witch Apothecary for candles and home goods.
Hike to a view of quaint town lakes
Price: $7 per pay pass
Address: 105 Foley Mountain Ln., Westport, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Foley Mountain Conservation Area has ten kilometres of trails and an easy-to-reach lookout point over the town of Westport.
Once you've taken in the view you can venture into town where you'll find a spacious winery patio, a sandy beachfront, and kayak rentals as well as a number of quaint spots to find a snack.
Have a luxury stay overlooking waterfalls
Price: $300+/night
Address: 60 Chem. Mill, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Wakefield Mill Hotel and Spa has an on-site spa with hot tubs and treatments, outdoor pools and gourmet restaurants with views of rushing waterfalls.
Just a short walk from the historic hotel is the Gatineau River where you can lounge the day away or rent kayaks and canoes. A number of restaurants overlook the river and you're also close to hiking trails.
Adventure through a Canadian safari
Price: $38.27 admission
Address: 399 Route 323 N., Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can drive through a Canadian safari and watch animals in their natural habitat. Parc Omega also has a summer "Omega By Night" event each Saturday where you can walk through a magically lit trail and watch wolves under the moonlight.
You can venture into the town of Montebello where you can buy handmade chocolate and cheese, sip craft beer and check out historic landmarks.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.