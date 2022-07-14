NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

summer in ottawa

This Night Trail Near Ottawa Takes You Over A Glowing Suspension Bridge Beneath The Stars

There are new features this year.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Twinkly lights in forest trees along a night walk. Right: Wolf observatory under moonlight.

Twinkly lights in forest trees along a night walk. Right: Wolf observatory under moonlight.

Courtesy of Parc Omega

You can walk through an enchanted forest lit up with sparkling lights after dusk. Sounds of nature come alive around you as you explore this magical trail at night.

Parc Omega's "Omega By Night" walk in Montebello, Quebec is back and it's an interactive experience of light and sound. You can visit the park any Saturday evening until October 8 for this nighttime adventure.

Glowing orbs of light along a cedar forest during Omega By Night. Glowing orbs of light along a cedar forest during Omega By Night. Courtesy of Parc Omega

The illuminated trail is a 1.5-kilometre journey where you'll walk over a lit suspension bridge and pass through a cedar forest, hearing frogs and crickets as you venture near the swamp before coming up to a sculpture of a giant moose - the king of the forest.

There will be animal projections and displays that spring to life before your eyes, before coming to the wolf observatory which you can admire beneath the moonlight. The adventure ends a bit differently this year with a group of folk musicians performing traditional songs highlighted by the glow of night.

You can grab a bite from a food truck that will be serving up comfort food like hotdogs, hamburgers and poutine, each Saturday of the night walk.

The OmegaBon restaurant will also be open if you're looking for a sit-down meal, featuring dishes made from local and seasonal ingredients. The restaurant is open from Thursday to Saturday each week.

Omega by Night

Glowing fog in a forest at night near Ottawa.

Glowing fog in a forest at night near Ottawa.

Courtesy of Parc Omega

Price: $29 per adult

When: Every Saturday until October 8, 2022

Address: 399 Route 323 N., Montebello, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can immerse yourself in a magical experience in nature that only comes alive at night.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...