This Night Trail Near Ottawa Takes You Over A Glowing Suspension Bridge Beneath The Stars
There are new features this year.
You can walk through an enchanted forest lit up with sparkling lights after dusk. Sounds of nature come alive around you as you explore this magical trail at night.
Parc Omega's "Omega By Night" walk in Montebello, Quebec is back and it's an interactive experience of light and sound. You can visit the park any Saturday evening until October 8 for this nighttime adventure.
Glowing orbs of light along a cedar forest during Omega By Night. Courtesy of Parc Omega
The illuminated trail is a 1.5-kilometre journey where you'll walk over a lit suspension bridge and pass through a cedar forest, hearing frogs and crickets as you venture near the swamp before coming up to a sculpture of a giant moose - the king of the forest.
There will be animal projections and displays that spring to life before your eyes, before coming to the wolf observatory which you can admire beneath the moonlight. The adventure ends a bit differently this year with a group of folk musicians performing traditional songs highlighted by the glow of night.
You can grab a bite from a food truck that will be serving up comfort food like hotdogs, hamburgers and poutine, each Saturday of the night walk.
The OmegaBon restaurant will also be open if you're looking for a sit-down meal, featuring dishes made from local and seasonal ingredients. The restaurant is open from Thursday to Saturday each week.
Omega by Night
Glowing fog in a forest at night near Ottawa.
Price: $29 per adult
When: Every Saturday until October 8, 2022
Address: 399 Route 323 N., Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can immerse yourself in a magical experience in nature that only comes alive at night.