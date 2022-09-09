You Can Take A Magical Walk Through An Illuminated Forest Trail In Canada This Fall
The whole thing is absolutely enchanting!
If you're ready for spooky vibes ahead of fall and Halloween, you can walk an illuminated trail in Canada where you can immerse yourself in an enchanting world.
Foresta Lumina is a magical nighttime experience where you can walk over a gorge and through a forest along a path lit by tons of lanterns and fairy lights.
The 2.6-kilometre trail winds through the Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec.
You'll be able to walk through a mysterious forest and listen for the fairies and magical creatures that live there, according to the park's lore.
The trail goes through 11 different zones, each more mystical than the last, including the Devil's Hideaway, the Forest of Illusions, the Garden of Wishes and the Misty Portal.
You may be able to cross paths with the magical spirits of the area, including fairies with the ability to fulfill wishes that "may also become wicked."
There's also one figure ominously called "the creature," described as a giant man that hides in North American forests with a "bloody monster's appetite," and a "heart of ice."
The trail delivers tons of eerie vibes perfect for fall and Halloween.
There are also lots of great photo opportunities, including a 50-foot-tall suspension bridge illuminated by purple lights that looks like something out of a fairytale.
Tickets for the experience cost $20.50 per adult and can be booked online. The trail is open on Fridays and Saturdays until October 8, and will also be open on Sunday, October 9.
If you're someone who's afraid of the dark, you can also visit the park during the day for incredible views of fall foliage when the leaves change colour.
Foresta Lumina
Price: $20.50 per person
When: Select dates until October 9, 2022
Address: 400 Rue Saint-Marc, Coaticook, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can walk along this enchanting illuminated trail in Quebec for mystical vibes this fall.