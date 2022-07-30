Ontario's Luminous Mountain Trail Is Returning & You Can Ride A Starlit Gondola To The Top
Wander through a glowing woodland.
You can take a magical walk along the top of a mountain in Ontario this summer. AGORA: Path Of Light is returning to Blue Mountain this August, and it features a dazzling forest trail filled with lights.
The immersive experience is running nightly from August 19 to October 31, 2022. You can step into an enchanting world filled with interactive displays inspired by the elements of nature.
The event begins with an Open-Air Gondola ride to the top of the mountain. You can take in the panoramic views as you sail towards the stars.
Once you get to the top, you'll explore a circular path that takes you past glowing installations themed around air, space, earth, water and fire.
From luminous roots that run beneath a wooden boardwalk to wolves hidden amongst the trees, there is so much magic to be seen along the journey.
Tickets include a round-trip in the Open Air Gondola and the night walk experience. The prices have yet to be released, but the tickets should be available next week.
The experience is a road trip away from Toronto, and there are lots of fun activities to enjoy at Blue Mountain Village and the resort during the rest of your trip, including a mountain coaster.
If you're looking for a similar experience closer to the city, you can check out Terra Lumina at The Zoo, which will take you on an illuminated trail past glowing installations.
Get ready to take a trip to an enchanted forest at this mountaintop experience.
AGORA: Path of Light
Price: To be announced
When: August 19 to October 31, 2022
Address: 150 Jozo Weider Blvd., Unit AS8, The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a gondola ride to the top of a starlit mountain and explore a luminous trail.
