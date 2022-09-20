You Can Take An Enchanted Walk Through A Wonderland Of Lights At Illumi In Canada This Fall
Millions of sparkling lights and magical worlds await!
A dazzling attraction is opening in Canada next month, and it'll immerse you in a dreamland of twinkling lights this fall.
Illumi is a magical festival where you can see over 25 million lights and discover tons of enchanted worlds.
The wondrous event by entertainment company Cavalia will illuminate Laval in October, with a version in the GTA, Illumi Mississauga, open now featuring the same magical elements (as well as some unique to the city).
There are over 30,000 light structures to discover, including huge glowing dinosaurs, a majestic palace, giant vegetables and the festive Illumi tree, a 47-metre-tall tree of lights that's as big as the Statue of Liberty.
The event will feature 19 magical worlds to explore, each more enchanting than the last. The "World of Snow" will immerse you in a world of giant ice crystals, snowflakes and shining stars, complete with a sparkling ice castle.
The "Magic Forest" is where you'll find colourful mushrooms, snails and squirrels, hidden among an array of multicoloured trees of all shapes and sizes.
There's also the "Jurassic Kingdom," where you can see tons of glowing, prehistoric creatures, including 18 T. rexes, triceratops and velociraptors.
You can choose to walk through Illumi on a 3-kilometre pedestrian path, or drive the route to experience the magical light display from the comfort of your car.
Those driving will be able to pass through an "Underwater Tunnel" that's like a "portal to the depths of the ocean."
You'll be taken to the ocean's abyss, where you'll meet sharks, rays and whales, passing coral reefs and schools of fish, and then be met with a magical curtain of seaweed and tons of colourful marine life.
For its fourth edition, Illumi says that its magical worlds will offer "an atmosphere of fall and Halloween colours," and that visitors will be able to meet Illumi witches and walk among thousands of pumpkins, ghosts and skeletons.
It's recommended that you give yourself 60-90 minutes to take in everything at Illumi by foot, or 45-60 minutes if you plan on driving.
There will be a food truck area where you can grab sweet and salty snacks, as well as a place to get warm drinks under the Tree of Lights.
There's also an area of the event where you can enjoy maple treats from a sugar shack.
The event begins on October 5, 2022, and runs until January 8, 2023, and tickets are available online now.
Illumi Laval
Sunflowers at Illumi.
Illumi by Cavalia
Price: $21.75 per person for walk-ins or $31.75 for car and driver
When: From October 5, 2022
Address: 2805 boul. of Remembrance, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: This enchanted walk through millions of lights is sure to be a magical experience this fall!
Accessibility: Accessible for those with reduced mobility; stroller accessible.
