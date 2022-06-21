NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Illumi Is Bringing A Dazzling Light Attraction To The GTA With 13 Magical Worlds To Explore

It's opening later this summer. ✨

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Glowing elephants at illumi. Right: Two women taking a picture by light installations.

Courtesy of illumi

A brand new attraction is coming to the GTA, and it will light up your world. Illumi — A Dazzling World Of Lights is opening in Mississauga on September 14, 2022, and it will take you through luminous scenes and endless magic.

The experience is created by Cavalia, a Montreal-based company that produces live shows and large-scale events. Illumi is the largest light, sound and multimedia show in the world, and the first show of its kind in the Toronto area.

Horse light installations.Horse light installations.Courtesy of illumi

You'll embark on a 3-kilometre journey, by foot or car, through an illuminated wonderland at night. The immersive attraction features high-definition projections, over 20 million LED bulbs, and animatronic creatures spread out over 600,000 square feet.

"All my life I tried to bring happiness to people," Normand Latourelle, Creator and Artistic Director of illumi by Cavalia, tells Narcity. "That's all I want is just make people feel better, be better, and be happy."

The experience first launched in Laval, and Latourelle says the Mississauga event "is some of the best of what [they've] done for the last three years and some additional material."

Rendering of one of the scenes from illumi.Rendering of one of the scenes from illumi.Courtesy of illumi

The event is set in a massive field, allowing for optimal darkness. It will take you through 13 fully immersive, magical worlds of light. You can expect to wander through a 50-foot light tunnel, visit candy land, explore Europe, and even go on a safari adventure in one scene.

"It's like entering Africa, where you are surrounded by giraffes, [...] you have elephants, you have tigers, lions, you have snakes," Latourelle describes.

Rendering of one of the scenes from illumi.Rendering of one of the scenes from illumi.Courtesy of illumi

One of the highlights is illumi’s hallmark installation, The Tree of Lights, which is comprised of 28,000 interactive luminous spheres. It towers 47 meters above the ground and is "visible from kilometres around."

You can except to meet larger-than-life installations, like giant horses and even massive spiders. Latourelle explains that illumi is "Instagrammable" and "immersive". You can walk right underneath some displays and take selfies as you explore the different scenes.

There will be different displays added to celebrate certain holidays like Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine's Day. Tickets will be available online starting at $7.48.

Price: $7.48 + per ticket

When: Opening September 14, 2022

Address: 7174 Derrycrest Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore 13 illuminated worlds at this massive light attraction opening in the GTA.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

