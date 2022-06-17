NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario road trip

8 Magical Places Around Ontario Where You'll Step Foot Into Your Own Disney Fairytale

Play prince or princess for the day.👑

Ottawa Staff Writer
Girl posing in front of Boldt Castle. Right: Walking to the Waterloo Pioneer Memorial Tower.

@lighttravelsfaster | Instagram, @lauraandjamieadventures | Instagram

Don't forget to pack your crown, these magical destinations in Ontario are like stepping foot in a Disney fairytale.

Ontario has beautiful castle-like buildings, historic stone towers and magical walking paths that are sure you make you feel like a princess. You can have fun trying to relive some of your favourite stories from your childhood and charm your road trip buddy with these enchanting stops.

Royal Botanical Gardens

Price: $19.50 per adult

Address: 16 Old Guelph Rd. & 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pass stunning entranceways and flowing fountains as you walk this massive garden. The rose garden blooms between June and September and gives you total Beauty and the Beast vibes.

Website

Boldt Castle

Price: $11 USD castle entrance, plus boat tour fee

When: May 7 to October 10, 2022

Address: 1 Heart Island, Alexandria Bay, NY

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a dreamy stone castle on a place named Heart Island, which has a beautiful but tragic love story behind it. You can take a boat cruise from Ontario's 1000 Islands to visit this stunning stone castle.

Website

Waterloo Pioneers Memorial Tower

Price: Free

Address: 300 Lookout Ln., Kitchener ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be searching for Rapunzel's lengthy locks at this historic stone tower near the river in Kitchener.

Website

Château des Charmes

Price: Tastings $25+ per person

Address: 1025 York Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: This romantic estate winery in Niagara is an enchanting chateau and vineyard with a variety of fun tasting experiences to enjoy from luxury picnics to snack food pairings.

Website

Health Valley Trail

Price: Free

Address: 35 Albert St. E., St. Jacobs, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take an easy nature stroll passing a mystical wise oak tree that is sure to remind you of Grandmother Willow.

Website

Fairmont Chateau Laurier

Price: Prices vary

Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This fairytale hotel is usually referred to as "Ottawa's castle" and it's truly is fit for a princess. Whether you want to spend the night in a suite, put your pinky up at high tea or enjoy the canal view from the picturesque patio, it's worth a stop.

Website

Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate

Price: Free

Address: 28 Norfolk St., Guelph, ON

Why You Need To Go: This stunning church looks like it belongs in Europe and is a worthy place for a hidden bell-ringer and his gargoyle buddies.

Website

Battlefield Monument

Price: $8.75 admission

Address: 77 King St. W., Stoney Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 100-foot tall monument is a symbol of peace that commemorates soldiers who passed in the Battle of Stoney Creek, but it sure looks like a castle tower where a princess might be hiding away.

Website

