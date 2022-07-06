This Stone Bridge In Ontario Is Reportedly The Only Of Its Kind In All Of North America
Found in a small town you've likely never heard of.
Ontario is full of historic structures, hidden gems and fairytale locations if you know where to look for them. One such place is found in a small town you've probably never even heard of.
The Pakenham Five Span Bridge is a dreamy stone structure that shouldn't be overlooked if you're adventuring near Ottawa. It is considered to be the only bridge of its kind in all of North America and is even thought to be one of the only in the world outside of Russia.
The bridge was built back in 1903 and has been restored thanks to the community's love for it, as opposed to it being torn down. The five stone arches cross over the Mississippi River and rapids and you can walk under one of these arches near the water's edge.
You'll feel like you've stepped back in time in this quaint Ontario small town. Since it has been reinforced for modern use, you can easily drive your car over it into town, where you'll find a number of quaint shops and activities.
You can enjoy treats from 3 Apples Bakery, Penny's Fudge Factory and Pakenham 1840s General Store. In the summer you can cool off with some frozen treats from Scoop's Ice Cream. The town also has a small ski hill in the winter, Mount Pakenham, and is known for its family Christmas tree farm.
If you want to extend your visit there is a groovy campground motel in the town called Astrid Park. You can spend the night off the grid in a trailer or bus designed from another era. Talk about a throwback road trip.
Pakenham Five Span Bridge
Price: Free
Address: Pakenham Bridge, Mississippi Mills, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're hunting for a hidden gem, this historic stone bridge is the only of its kind in North America and makes a great picnic or photo stop.