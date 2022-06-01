This Ice Cream Map Of Ottawa Will Lead You On A Tasty Tour Of Frozen Treats
Eat your way to a sweet summer.🍦
An ice cream adventure is almost always a good idea, no matter what the weather is like outside. Ottawa has so many tasty ice cream shops from classic soft serve to creamy gelato and pints of wild flavours (you can't go wrong).
You can just walk around the corner or go on a small-town day trip to find tons of different local ice cream joints, but if you can't decide where to start — we've got you covered with this handy map.
Here are eight locations, all mapped out for you, so you know where to hit the road the next time you want this icy treat this summer.
Moo Shu Ice Cream
Price: 💸
Address: 477 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find Asian-inspired flavours like Hong Kong Milk Tea, White Rabbit and Strawberry Pocky, which you can get served in a cup, cone or warm waffle cone. There are always vegan options (right now they have a vegan matcha Kit Kat flavour) and you can even take some chocolate-dipped bars too.
Beez Kneez Ice Cream
Price: 💸
Address: Kunstadt Sports parking lot, 680 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new pink ice cream truck serves up a variety of Kawartha Dairy flavours in the Glebe neighbourhood. This seasonal truck is open from Wednesday to Sunday, noon until 8 p.m.
Farinella
Price: 💸 - 💸 💸
Address: 492 Rochester St., Ottawa & 806 March Rd., Kanata, ON
Why You Need To Go: While they're known for their whopping metre-long pizzas, they also serve up pints of creamy gelato that come with mini cones. If you want to check the menu out before you head over, you can find all of their gelato flavours for the day on their IG story. Your taste buds will be transported right to Italy. Yum!
Roll'd Up Dessert Lounge
Price: 💸
Address: 900 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can treat yourself to a bowl of rolled-up ice cream, in a vibrant 80s diner-style dessert lounge. They offer tons of different flavours, and they even serve up cakes, coffee and smoothies.
The Merry Dairy
Price: 💸
Address: 102 Fairmont Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: On top of classic flavours like chocolate and mint chip, this spot has a rotating menu filled with seasonal flavours that can get you in the spirit for ice cream throughout the year. There are also some vegan choices available too!
Coco's Café Creamery
Price: 💸
Address: 2293 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You might want to keep your eyes peeled as you drive down Carling Avenue so that you don't miss this ice cream window. Their specialty is soft-serve with tons of flavour swirl options like peach, coffee & cream or tropical orange.
Carp Custom Creamery
Price: 💸
Address: 3763 Carp Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cute yellow house serves creamy ice cream that's worth the 30-minute drive from downtown Ottawa. They share their rotating flavour options on Instagram and Facebook, and you can even grab a mini cone for your furry friend.
Jo-Jo's Creameria
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1573 Stittsville Main St., Stittsville, ON & 5556 Manotick Main St., Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: This seasonal ice cream joint has colourful cones that are almost too cute to eat. With wild toppings and additions, they're everything you almost ever wanted as a kid.