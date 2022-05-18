Ottawa Has A New Bright Pink Ice Cream Truck & You Can Grab Frozen Treats In The Glebe
We all scream! 🍨
There's a new ice cream truck in Ottawa, and no, you won't have to chase after it to grab a sweet treat. Beez Kneez is a pop-up ice cream joint run by the Mexican restaurant, Banditos, and you can find it right in the Glebe nearby their tropical patio.
This bright pink truck full of frozen treats just opened for the season on May 13, and they will be serving up ice cream all summer long right from the Kunstadt Sports parking lot on Bank Street.
From Wednesday to Sunday, this ice cream shop will be open to grab some dairy delights starting at noon up until 8 p.m., and they will be serving up cones up until mid-September.
The popular Ontario ice cream brand, Kawartha Dairy, will be on the menu, and they plan on serving up a variety of flavours to see what the fan favourites are.
"We will be getting whatever flavours we can get our hands on!" Beez Kneez told Narcity via Instagram.
If you're vegan or lactose intolerant, there will be a vegan and dairy-free option on the menu too.
They've added some plants and picnic tables to the parking lot so the area looks like it has more of a fun, summer vibe. Since the truck is right across the street from the restaurant patio and is also at the starting point for the Thursty Pedaler party bike, you can easily add a frozen treat to your summertime adventures.
Beez Kneez Ice Cream
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Kawartha Dairy ice cream
Address: Kunstadt Sports parking lot, 680 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving some Kawartha Dairy ice cream, you can grab frozen treats from this brand-new truck in the Glebe neighbourhood.