This Playful Ice Cream Shop In Ottawa Is Serving Up Epic Cones Just In Time For Easter
Open for Easter weekend.🐰🍦
A fanciful food truck full of giant ice cream cones is opening for Easter weekend this month. The playful ice cream from Jo-jo's Creameria is a fun treat that is everything you wanted as a kid.
They are not open for the full season just yet, but you can stop by either location on Easter weekend to get one of four epic cone options. They have Eggin' Me Crazy and Easter Bonanza cones for the holiday as well as Skoreo and Cookies n' Cream flavours for those chocolate lovers.
Easter Bonanza cotton candy ice cream cone in Ottawa. @jojoscreameria | Instagram
The ice cream truck will be open in both Stittsville and Manotick from April 16 to 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can stop by to get that sweet summer fix before they close again until June.
They will open for one weekend only, serving up four epic ice cream cone options, until they reopen for the season in early June. They serve next-level desserts that are oh-so Instagram-worthy.
You have one weekend in the next couple of months to indulge in this epic frozen treat, grab a cone before you have to wait for them to fully open for the season.
Jo-Jo's Creameria
Skoreo ice cream from Jo-jo's creameria.
Price: $12.25
When: Open April 16 to 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: 1573 Stittsville Main St, Stittsville, ON & 5556 Manotick Main St., Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a sweet taste of summer with some whimsical ice cream on Easter weekend. There will be two Easter specials and two chocolatey cones to choose from.