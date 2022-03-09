Editions

9 Gigantic Things To Eat In Ontario That Are Actually Bigger Than Your Head

Massive meals in Ontario include a huge margarita and giant cake.

How hungry are you, really? If you're looking for a giant treat to fill you for a week, you can find massive meals across Ontario that are a dining experience you won't be able to forget.

If the idea of a slice of pizza bigger than your torso, the world's largest bowl of pho, burgers you can barely bite into and cocktails you can almost swim in seem like a fun and tasty idea, you need to have a food tour across Ontario. Check out these epic eats found in various Ontario cities.

World's largest bowl of pho 

Price: $54.95

Address: 2590 Weston Rd., North York, ON

Why You Need To Go: While Ginger Pho has appetizers, authentic sandwiches and other menu items, they're known for their large bowl of pho. They claim it's the biggest in the world and with the 16-inch wide bowl, it's not hard to believe. You could practically swim in beef and brothy goodness.

Menu

Surf n' turf caesar

Price: $85

Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The massive surf n' turf caesar at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier is served in a sharing bowl larger than your head, topped with chicken and waffles and shrimp. It comes with multiple glasses and is meant to be shared with two to four people, but hey if you can finish it you do you.

Menu

Epic ice cream

Price: $13.50+

Address: 75 Consumers Dr., Whitby, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hollywood Cone dessert cafe is home to what they call the Mutant Shake and Titanic Split. The massive milkshakes come in a variety of flavours such as the Nutella Donut, topped with two full donuts, or the Cereal Killer topped with a pop-tart ice cream sandwich and fresh strawberries. If you can eat one of their gigantic banana splits in under 20 minutes you get it for free.

Menu

Stacked burgers

Price: $8.50+

Address: 8 Ontario locations including Toronto, London & Scarborough

Why You Need To Go: These gourmet burgers from Top Gun Burgers are stacked so high you'll likely need a fork and knife unless you don't mind making a mess. Always fresh, you can choose from beef burgers, steak sandwiches, chicken burgers, veggie burgers, sides and milkshakes. You'll find burgers with two or three beef patties and a variety of toppings from cheese and pickles to fried eggs and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Menu

13-layer chocolate cake

Price: $36

Address: 325 Bay St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The King's Cake from Louix Louis is a decadent ending to your fine dining meal. It is made of 64% Guayaquil ganache served with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate drizzle. Bring a friend to help you finish this chocolate masterpiece.

Menu

Massive margaritas

Price: $30

Address: 6405 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This family-run Mexican restaurant in Niagara, Taco n' Tequila, has 45-ounce margaritas that will have you ready for a fiesta. You can discover different flavours of this frozen treat from classic lime to mango and strawberry. The menu also offers a 32-ounce Sangrita, a mix of margarita and sangria, as well as Beeritas, two lime margaritas with an upside-down beer. Make sure you plan on calling an Uber.

Menu

Insane pizza slices

Price: $30

Address: 6758 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The infamous Toronto Italian bakery and pizzeria Lamanna's is known for their seriously huge pizza slices, so much so that you can buy 'big slice' merch. There are so many pizza flavours to choose from and you can also customize your toppings. Some are very unique, like the nachos and poutine pizzas. They also have pizza cakes, giant pizza slice-shaped indulgences covered with cake slices, cannolis, cookies and more.

Menu

Loaded sub sandwiches

Price: $14.49+

Address: 15 Northtown Way #21, Toronto & 10087 Yonge St., Richmond Hill & 101 Davis Dr., Newmarket, ON

Why You Need To Go: If after enjoying a deli or sub sandwich you feel like it was more bread than filling, Haida Sandwich has you covered. The sandwiches are stuffed with layer upon layer of goodness, many of which you'll have a tricky time biting into, worth it! Their Cheese Sausage sandwich for example has two sausages, multiple layers of cheese and mushrooms, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and potato sticks.

Menu

Giant burgers and shakes

Price: $14+

Address: 207 Ottawa St. N. & 49 King William St., Hamilton & 233 St Paul St., St. Catharines, ON

Why You Need To Go: With locally sourced ingredients and beautifully crafted toppings, Hambrgr is creating a new burger experience without reinventing it. You can build your own burger or choose from a menu of unique options with toppings like apple, bacon, crisps, onions or shoestring potatoes piled high. Other massive menu items they offer are XTRM Shakes and caesars.

Menu

