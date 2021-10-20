The Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Big Juicy Burgers, Picked By 7 Local Food Pros
Say cheese (burger)! 🍔
The next time you are craving comfort food, we asked local food experts and influencers to share the best restaurants in Ottawa for burgers.
So the next time hunger strikes, why not try one of their top picks? Some of the spots even have vegan or keto-friendly options.
No Forks Given
Price: 💸💸
Address: 191 Somerset St. E., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Local food blogger Rich (@onelove.foodie) is a fan of No Forks Given because they offer a fantastic variety and great flavours.
Art-Is-In Bakery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 250 City Centre Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Lydie and Paul, two local food bloggers (@foodsofottawa) suggest you satisfy your burger craving at Art-Is-In Bakery because "the flavours are amazing and the meat is so juicy."
Five Guys
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3732 Innes Rd., 525 Industrial Blvd., 324 W. Hunt Club Rd., & 1181 Greenbank Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa Foodies (@foodies_in_the_613) are known on Instagram for sharing some of the most drool-worthy spots to eat in the city. One of their top burger spots is Five Guys because they cook the food before you and offer keto-friendly lettuce wrap instead of a bun.
Luxe Bistro
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 47 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Allie, the food blogger from @yumyumyow, loves Luxe Bistro in the ByWard Market. She says it is not only well seasoned, but you can get them with shoestring fries.
Burgers & Fries Forever
Price: 💸💸
Address: 278 Dalhousie St. & 329 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: With over 30,000 followers on Instagram, Ottawa Foodie (@ottfoodie) is a local expert on the best spots to eat. They recommend Burgers & Fries Forever as they always have new exciting flavours and vegan-friendly menu options.
Bite Burger House
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1675 Tenth Line Rd. & 108 Murray St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Carlo (@consumedbycarlo) is one of Ottawa's top food influencers, and he suggests trying Bite Burger House; if you are searching for a vast assortment of burgers to try.
The Burger's Priest
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1677 Bank St. & 1365 Baseline Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bonnie, a local food blogger (@simplyfuuud) says, "The Burger's Priest is basically McDonald's on steroids" and that they have a secret menu you need to try.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.