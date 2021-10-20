Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
best burgers in ottawa

The Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Big Juicy Burgers, Picked By 7 Local Food Pros

Say cheese (burger)! 🍔

The Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Big Juicy Burgers, Picked By 7 Local Food Pros
@theburgerspriest | Instagram, @yumyumyow | Instagram

The next time you are craving comfort food, we asked local food experts and influencers to share the best restaurants in Ottawa for burgers.

So the next time hunger strikes, why not try one of their top picks? Some of the spots even have vegan or keto-friendly options.

No Forks Given

Price: 💸💸

Address: 191 Somerset St. E., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Local food blogger Rich (@onelove.foodie) is a fan of No Forks Given because they offer a fantastic variety and great flavours.

Menu

Art-Is-In Bakery

Price: 💸💸

Address: 250 City Centre Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Lydie and Paul, two local food bloggers (@foodsofottawa) suggest you satisfy your burger craving at Art-Is-In Bakery because "the flavours are amazing and the meat is so juicy."

Menu

Five Guys

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3732 Innes Rd., 525 Industrial Blvd., 324 W. Hunt Club Rd., & 1181 Greenbank Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa Foodies (@foodies_in_the_613) are known on Instagram for sharing some of the most drool-worthy spots to eat in the city. One of their top burger spots is Five Guys because they cook the food before you and offer keto-friendly lettuce wrap instead of a bun.

Menu

Luxe Bistro

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 47 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Allie, the food blogger from @yumyumyow, loves Luxe Bistro in the ByWard Market. She says it is not only well seasoned, but you can get them with shoestring fries.

Menu

Burgers & Fries Forever

Price: 💸💸

Address: 278 Dalhousie St. & 329 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: With over 30,000 followers on Instagram, Ottawa Foodie (@ottfoodie) is a local expert on the best spots to eat. They recommend Burgers & Fries Forever as they always have new exciting flavours and vegan-friendly menu options.

Menu

Bite Burger House

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1675 Tenth Line Rd. & 108 Murray St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Carlo (@consumedbycarlo) is one of Ottawa's top food influencers, and he suggests trying Bite Burger House; if you are searching for a vast assortment of burgers to try.

Menu

The Burger's Priest

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1677 Bank St. & 1365 Baseline Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Bonnie, a local food blogger (@simplyfuuud) says, "The Burger's Priest is basically McDonald's on steroids" and that they have a secret menu you need to try.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

9 New Ottawa Restaurants That You'll Definitely Want To Dine At This Fall

So many new spots to check out! 🍴

@holey_confections | Instagram, @tavernatthegallery | Instagram

Are you searching for somewhere new to eat? We've got nine new restaurants in Ottawa that you'll want to try this fall.

Our city's culinary scene keeps getting better. The newest spots in town include a shop that sells decedent 140-layer donuts and a hidden tavern that sells oysters.

Keep Reading Show less

Viral TikTok Video Shows Five Guys Hack For Getting A 'Free' Cheeseburger

It's tastier when it's free

@hellthyjunkfood | TikTok

There's a clever way to get some delicious free food at Five Guys — and no, it's not by eating your weight in free peanuts.

A food TikToker is winning hearts and bellies with a clever hack for getting a "free" cheeseburger at the restaurant after he figured out which items are free on the menu.

Keep Reading Show less

The 8 Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Fried Chicken Fans, According To Local Food Pros

Which spots in Ottawa are worth the hype? 🍗

@artisinbakery | Instagram, @consumedbycarlo | Instagram

Cancel your dinner plans. Narcity spoke to Ottawa food experts and influencers to find out the best restaurants in Ottawa to satisfy your fried chicken craving.

So forget about microwaving your leftovers for dinner; here is where you can get flavour-packed spicy sandwiches and juicy pieces of crispy chicken.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Hidden Ottawa Coffee Shops That Every Latte Lover Needs To Try

Cozy cafes to get your caffeine fix. ☕

@yowcitystyle | Instagram, @cafelattecino | Instagram

If your favourite way to start your day is with a giant latte, we've got you covered. Here are 11 hidden Ottawa coffee shops that are so good, you'll keep coming back.

Sure, you could brew espresso at home, but it rarely tastes as good as one made by a barista. So if you're looking to shake up your usual coffee routine, here are cafes you'll want to try for yourself.

Keep Reading Show less