6 Ottawa Restaurants Where You Can Sip Tea & Feel Like You Are Brunching In London
Tea-rrific places to visit with your friends. ☕
If you dream about going on vacation to Europe, you'll want to visit these Ottawa restaurants. They not only serve a fantastic cup of tea but will make you feel like you are brunching in London.
Below we have locations for every budget, but for the ultimate experience, you can try afternoon tea under sparkling chandeliers at Ottawa's castle. It is the perfect excuse to catch up with your friends while feasting on an assortment of flaky scones, dainty finger sandwiches, and mini desserts.
Here are six tea spots to visit with your friends:
The Vanitea Room
Price: 💸💸
Address: 551 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Instead of brunch, you can meet your friends for afternoon tea and a bottomless mimosa. Once you step inside, you can't help but fall in love with the stunning interior with an eye-catching mural and flowers everywhere you look.
Quelque Chose Patisserie
Price: 💸💸
Address: 379 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: While they are best known for their fantastic macarons, their Westboro location also serves a traditional afternoon tea complete with petit four and finger sandwiches.
Cafe Cristal
Price: 💸💸
Address: 240 Kennevale Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This elegant cafe has sparkling chandeliers and hanging flowers from the ceiling. It is the perfect spot to catch up with your friends over afternoon tea.
Zoe's
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is hard to beat high tea at Ottawa's castle. Inside the Fairmont Chateau Laurier, you can treat yourself to a luxurious tea experience available from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.
Le Moulin de Provence KD
Price: 💸
Address: 30 Metcalfe St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here you can order a cup of tea and an assortment of pastries that are almost too pretty to eat.
The Scone Witch
Price: 💸💸
Address: 35 Beechwood Ave., 393 Winston Ave. & 150 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Their scones are as good as the ones you find in London and come in so many delicious flavours.
