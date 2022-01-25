You Can Get Bright Pink Tea In Ottawa To Host The Best Galentine's Day Brunch With Friends
It comes with enough for you and your gals. 💓
If you're planning a special Galentine's Day celebration with your girls and are looking for something festive to serve, Little Jo Berry's has got a perfectly pink addition for you.
Available only the weekend of Valentine's Day, this vegan bakery is offering some beautiful blush pink tea, made locally by Kabhi Chai Kabhi Shai.
This pink tea is called Kashmiri Chai, an authentic Pakistani oat milk tea that turns pink when it reacts to hot water. The bakery is currently selling it online for pre-order, available only on February 11, 12 and 13.
The tea is premade so you can enjoy it iced or reheat it for a taste that's just as fresh. The bottle of pink tea has about five to six servings and comes with a side of crushed pistachios for you to use as garnish.
You can spread the love even more with a Chai-cuterie box from Kabhi Chai Kabhi Shai or the Valentine's box of goodies from Little Jo Berry's.
Little Jo Berry's
Price: $40
Address: 1305 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This naturally pink tea is a pretty and healthy treat to celebrate Galentine's Day.
