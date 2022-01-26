9 Valentine's Day Gifts To Treat Yourself In Ottawa If You Love You The Most
It's all about you babe. 🎀
If you're someone who loves things pink and sugary but isn't really into celebrating Valentine's Day, why not make it an occasion to treat yourself?
There are many specialty Valentine treats and gifts in Ottawa that you can indulge in and get spoiled the way you deserve. Here are nine ways to treat yourself this February if you love you the most.
Punny cookie-grams
Price: $10
Details: You're able to choose between an old-school candy gram for yourself full of sugary goodness, or an adorable cookie gram with punny sayings. The saying on the outside of the box matches the cartoon cookie inside. Available for local delivery or pickup.
Sassy pink tee
Price: $34+
Address: 31 York St., Ottawa, ON
Details: Whether you want a cute addition to your wardrobe or a way to show your sass about the holiday, BBX Collection has the swag for you. You can grab a tee that says, 'I like big butts and I cannot lie.' There are also greeting cards and so many pink goodies.
Artisan heart candles
Price: $18+ (prices online include shipping)
Address: 181 Chem. Old Chelsea, Chelsea, QC
Details: They are a colourful and festive addition to your home, and are a more eco-friendly candle option since there's no container. The larger candles can be refilled once burned, and you can burn them all night long. They're also dripless and have scent-free options to choose from.
Festive box of goodies
Price: $40+
Details: Each Valentine's Day box includes four mini cheesecakes, two mini black forest cakes, four raspberry meringue cookies, four chocolate-dipped marshmallows and a mini bubble candle. Everything is handmade and there's a gluten-free box available too. Pick up on February 13 and 14, or inquire about local delivery.
Sexy photoshoot
Price: $500+
Why You Need To Go: You can empower yourself and show off your curves in a boudoir photo shoot. True You Boudoir is a woman-owned Ottawa boudoir studio and photographer in Ottawa. Hair and makeup styling are included in the session and she has some lingerie options to choose from if you don't have your own.
Decadent treat box
Price: $42
Address: 139 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Details: If you're sweets obsessed this is the box of desserts for you. The specialty Valentine's Day box includes a cake cup, red velvet whoopie pie, a white chocolate rocky road, one Lindor brownie, a piece of strawberry cookies n' cream pie and a giant stuffed cookie. This box is also a Mealshare item meaning if you buy one a meal is provided to a youth in need.
Monster love cake
Price: $25
Address: 396 Athlone Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: These little monster cakes are almost too cute to eat, almost. Batter Up Bakery has their Valentine's Day presale orders open now with the most adorable treats you've ever seen, including sugar cookies, treat boxes, donuts and cupcakes. The monster cakes come in two colours and three choices of flavour.
Scrunchie gram
Price: $25
Details: You can choose from their scrunchie collections online, but the fun scrunchie grams are back for a second year. You choose two premium items from the shop, select a custom tag and it will be wrapped in festive Valentine's packaging. They have beautiful red and pink velvet and satin scrunchies to choose from. Ordering is via Instagram.
Love is Sweet bundle
Price: $35
Details: Campy Home makes soy candles in a variety of fun and unique scents. They're offering festive candles and bundle options for Valentine's Day including the Love is Sweet bundle. It includes a 'Love Story' candle, a Candy Club candy flavour of your choice, and a themed greeting card.
