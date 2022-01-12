Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

12 Ottawa Food Kits With Everything You Need For A Restaurant-Worthy Meal At Home

You can get fancy cocktail kits, too. 🥃🍕

Ottawa Staff Writer
12 Ottawa Food Kits With Everything You Need For A Restaurant-Worthy Meal At Home
@curatedbybeckta | Instagram, @barfromafar | Instagram

If you're tired of eating and drinking the same old thing at home, these food kits and subscription boxes in Ottawa will allow you to make restaurant-quality meals in your kitchen.

Whether you want speakeasy-level cocktails, an easy-to-make meal, or ready-to-go snacks, you can have it delivered or pick it up in the city. Enjoy a fine dining experience in your sweatpants, if you want!

Charcuterie Subscription

Price: $55+

Address: 64 Gore St. E. #2, Perth, ON

Details: The Perth Cheese Shop has a monthly charcuterie subscription, with each month having a different theme. It features items from their store and specialty goodies. You can pick it up in-store or have it delivered if you're within 15-kilometres of the shop.

Website

DIY Taco Box

Price: $58

Address: 224 Beechwood Ave., Vanier, ON

Details: This tasty taco box includes three types of protein, tortilla shells and a variety of toppings and sauces, to create epic tacos at home. It also comes with instructions for heating and assembly. They've recently added a DIY Grill Box to their menu, perfect for meat lovers. Currently available for pick-up only, at their Vanier location.

Website

Go Greek Mixed Box

Price: $90

Address: Mati Restaurant, 428 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Details: You can feel like you're dining at local restaurants EVOO Greek Kitchen or Mati at home, with the Go Greek box by Ottawa Mercato. This box includes lamb chops, marinated calamari, octopus tentacles, pita, marinated olives and dips. Pick-up and deliveries are on Tuesdays and Fridays. They have other meat and seafood boxes you can order as well.

Website

2-Pie Pizza Kit

Price: $23.50+

Address: Burrow Shop, 50 Beech St., Ottawa, ON

Details: Make Heartbreakers pizza at home with pizza kits for two. You can choose between plain, pepperoni and mushroom pizza. Ordering is through the online grocery website Buchipop for pick up at their location in Little Italy, or delivery on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Website

Three-Course Meal Kit

Price: $42+

Address: 150 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Details: Enjoy a fine dining experience at home, with meal kits curated by one of Ottawa's best chefs! It comes with all required ingredients, plus instructions including a video demo link. The exact meal changes every few days to every month, depending on the kit, with date details listed online as they change. You also have the option of adding a wine pairing. Choose to pick it up or have it delivered.

Website

Savvy Cool Curds

Price: $60+

Details: Receive a monthly delivery of artisan cheeses to your door from Savvy Company. They feature different Canadian cheeses that are more difficult to find, and each month focuses on one cheesemaker. They also include a Canadian-made surprise that will pair well with that month's cheese. There is an option for delivery every two months. Savvy has a craft cider club for a subscription of small-batch Ontario cider too!

Website

Beer Club

Price: $70

Address: 5510 Canotek Rd. Unit 15, Ottawa, ON

Details: You'll never miss a beer release from Dominion City again, with their monthly beer club. You'll receive a variety of cans each month and maybe a 750-millilitre bottle for any new barrel-aged release. You can pick up your order or have it delivered each month and it can be shipped across Ontario.

Website

Cocktail kits

Price: $45.95+

Details: Top Shelf Distillers has a variety of cocktail kits for you to make quality cocktails from the comfort of home. Some options include the spicy caesar kit and apple pie moonshine mule kit. You can also join their cocktail club, a monthly subscription box that includes the spirit, bitters, mixers, garnish, and other surprises. Select your alcohol base or let them surprise you.

Website

Cookie Subscription

Price: $18+

Details: You can get a one-time purchase or a monthly subscription from SOS Treats, and have tasty treats delivered to your door. You can build your own box of cookies, choosing from a variety of flavours like chocolate chip, ginger s'mores, birthday cake, skor and oatmeal raisin. You can also have them create a surprise box for you. Delivery is available across Ontario.

Website

Ramen Subscription

Price: $16+

Details: You can indulge in quality ramen bowls at home thanks to Crafty Ramen. You'll select between two to six ramen kits delivered every two or four weeks with the subscription. There are a number of flavours to choose from, including vegan meals. You can also find them around Ottawa at locations such as Buchipop, Around the Block Butcher and Ottawa Valley Coffee.

Website

Cocktail Club

Price: $64+

Details: Feel like there is a speakeasy in your home with these specialty cocktail kits from Bar from Afar. You can select from seasonal kits like the Gin Fall/Winter kit, types of liquor base such as the Whiskey Experience, or special events like Valentine's Day Pairing. Join the cocktail club for monthly deliveries including everything you need to make four cocktails.

Website

Jerky Club

Price: $59.99 for three months

Details: If you're a beef jerky lover you can sign up for a monthly jerky subscription from Meatings Barbeque. You'll receive exclusive flavours of hand-crafted smoked jerky that is made in small batches. You'll receive 125-grams of beef jerky, and they ship across Ontario.

Website

From Your Site Articles

12 Heated Patios In Ottawa Where You Can Enjoy A Tasty Meal & Drinks Without Freezing

Grab your toque, patio season is back.

@browns_barrhaven, Courtesy of Hammond Hill

Bundle up friends, patio season is back and it's time to chill — literally, but not. These Ottawa restaurants have open patios with cozy fire pits or warming heaters.

Prepare for a night out to enjoy food and drinks because these heated patios are serving up some fun.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You're Feeling Stuck At Home

Ideas for homebodies and adventurers.

Megan Renaud | Narcity, @whatsbrittdrinking | Instagram

Ugh another provincial lockdown, frustrating, to say the least. You may be feeling a bit stuck with ideas on what you can do to get out of those pandemic blues.

Whether you want to find something fun to do at home or places to go and get out of the house, here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Best Ottawa Restaurants For Authentic Indian, According To Local Foodies

Are you craving butter chicken?

Megan Renaud | Narcity, @melshangrytable | Instagram

If you need to spice up your next meal, look no further than the tasty Indian food that Ottawa has to offer. We asked Narcity readers on Instagram where to get the best authentic Indian food in the city, to help you find the butter chicken of your dreams.

Restaurants range on their specialties and style of cooking depending on which area of Indian the cuisine is from. You'll want to try a bunch to gain a true feeling for these dishes.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Incredible New Ottawa Bars That Opened In 2021 & You'll Want To Try Them All

Find secret rooftops and biergartens. 🍹

@oliviagoreskii | Instagram, @_mirnabotros | Instagram

We're lucky as so many fun new bars in Ottawa opened in 2021 with different drink options and fun themes.

If you're hoping to grab drinks at a new bar in the city, we have you covered. You can sip from giant steins at a Biergarten, admire some art before lounging in a courtyard or enjoy cocktails on a hidden city rooftop.

Keep Reading Show less