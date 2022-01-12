12 Ottawa Food Kits With Everything You Need For A Restaurant-Worthy Meal At Home
You can get fancy cocktail kits, too. 🥃🍕
If you're tired of eating and drinking the same old thing at home, these food kits and subscription boxes in Ottawa will allow you to make restaurant-quality meals in your kitchen.
Whether you want speakeasy-level cocktails, an easy-to-make meal, or ready-to-go snacks, you can have it delivered or pick it up in the city. Enjoy a fine dining experience in your sweatpants, if you want!
Charcuterie Subscription
Price: $55+
Address: 64 Gore St. E. #2, Perth, ON
Details: The Perth Cheese Shop has a monthly charcuterie subscription, with each month having a different theme. It features items from their store and specialty goodies. You can pick it up in-store or have it delivered if you're within 15-kilometres of the shop.
DIY Taco Box
Price: $58
Address: 224 Beechwood Ave., Vanier, ON
Details: This tasty taco box includes three types of protein, tortilla shells and a variety of toppings and sauces, to create epic tacos at home. It also comes with instructions for heating and assembly. They've recently added a DIY Grill Box to their menu, perfect for meat lovers. Currently available for pick-up only, at their Vanier location.
Go Greek Mixed Box
Price: $90
Address: Mati Restaurant, 428 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Details: You can feel like you're dining at local restaurants EVOO Greek Kitchen or Mati at home, with the Go Greek box by Ottawa Mercato. This box includes lamb chops, marinated calamari, octopus tentacles, pita, marinated olives and dips. Pick-up and deliveries are on Tuesdays and Fridays. They have other meat and seafood boxes you can order as well.
2-Pie Pizza Kit
Price: $23.50+
Address: Burrow Shop, 50 Beech St., Ottawa, ON
Details: Make Heartbreakers pizza at home with pizza kits for two. You can choose between plain, pepperoni and mushroom pizza. Ordering is through the online grocery website Buchipop for pick up at their location in Little Italy, or delivery on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Three-Course Meal Kit
Price: $42+
Address: 150 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Details: Enjoy a fine dining experience at home, with meal kits curated by one of Ottawa's best chefs! It comes with all required ingredients, plus instructions including a video demo link. The exact meal changes every few days to every month, depending on the kit, with date details listed online as they change. You also have the option of adding a wine pairing. Choose to pick it up or have it delivered.
Savvy Cool Curds
Price: $60+
Details: Receive a monthly delivery of artisan cheeses to your door from Savvy Company. They feature different Canadian cheeses that are more difficult to find, and each month focuses on one cheesemaker. They also include a Canadian-made surprise that will pair well with that month's cheese. There is an option for delivery every two months. Savvy has a craft cider club for a subscription of small-batch Ontario cider too!
Beer Club
Price: $70
Address: 5510 Canotek Rd. Unit 15, Ottawa, ON
Details: You'll never miss a beer release from Dominion City again, with their monthly beer club. You'll receive a variety of cans each month and maybe a 750-millilitre bottle for any new barrel-aged release. You can pick up your order or have it delivered each month and it can be shipped across Ontario.
Cocktail kits
Price: $45.95+
Details: Top Shelf Distillers has a variety of cocktail kits for you to make quality cocktails from the comfort of home. Some options include the spicy caesar kit and apple pie moonshine mule kit. You can also join their cocktail club, a monthly subscription box that includes the spirit, bitters, mixers, garnish, and other surprises. Select your alcohol base or let them surprise you.
Cookie Subscription
Price: $18+
Details: You can get a one-time purchase or a monthly subscription from SOS Treats, and have tasty treats delivered to your door. You can build your own box of cookies, choosing from a variety of flavours like chocolate chip, ginger s'mores, birthday cake, skor and oatmeal raisin. You can also have them create a surprise box for you. Delivery is available across Ontario.
Ramen Subscription
Price: $16+
Details: You can indulge in quality ramen bowls at home thanks to Crafty Ramen. You'll select between two to six ramen kits delivered every two or four weeks with the subscription. There are a number of flavours to choose from, including vegan meals. You can also find them around Ottawa at locations such as Buchipop, Around the Block Butcher and Ottawa Valley Coffee.
Cocktail Club
Price: $64+
Details: Feel like there is a speakeasy in your home with these specialty cocktail kits from Bar from Afar. You can select from seasonal kits like the Gin Fall/Winter kit, types of liquor base such as the Whiskey Experience, or special events like Valentine's Day Pairing. Join the cocktail club for monthly deliveries including everything you need to make four cocktails.
Jerky Club
Price: $59.99 for three months
Details: If you're a beef jerky lover you can sign up for a monthly jerky subscription from Meatings Barbeque. You'll receive exclusive flavours of hand-crafted smoked jerky that is made in small batches. You'll receive 125-grams of beef jerky, and they ship across Ontario.