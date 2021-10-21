Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do

Ottawa’s Bank Street Is Coming Alive With A Magical Augmented Reality Exhibit (VIDEO)

Watch murals come to life in front of your eyes! 😍

Ottawa’s Bank Street Is Coming Alive With A Magical Augmented Reality Exhibit (VIDEO)
Bank Street BIA

You won't believe your eyes the next time you explore Bank Street in Ottawa.

Beyond The ART is a free event starting on October 22 and will bring five murals to life with interactive augmented reality.

Some incredible activities include a jumping game set in a lush jungle and collecting seeds to help grow a giant tree.

Or at Snider Plaza, you can play a 10-level game where you'll need to pop balloons.

To join in the fun, you'll need to use the posted QR codes to download the Engage ARt app to experience the dazzling exhibit.

Beyond The ART

Price: Free

When: From October 22

Address: Bank Street, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You don't need to pay a thing to try the new augmented reality experiences.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.