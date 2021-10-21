Ottawa’s Bank Street Is Coming Alive With A Magical Augmented Reality Exhibit (VIDEO)
Watch murals come to life in front of your eyes! 😍
You won't believe your eyes the next time you explore Bank Street in Ottawa.
Beyond The ART is a free event starting on October 22 and will bring five murals to life with interactive augmented reality.
Some incredible activities include a jumping game set in a lush jungle and collecting seeds to help grow a giant tree.
Or at Snider Plaza, you can play a 10-level game where you'll need to pop balloons.
To join in the fun, you'll need to use the posted QR codes to download the Engage ARt app to experience the dazzling exhibit.
Beyond The ART
Price: Free
When: From October 22
Address: Bank Street, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to pay a thing to try the new augmented reality experiences.
