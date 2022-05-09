7 Huge Attractions In Ontario That Claim To Be The Biggest In Canada Or Even The World
The bigger the better.
Is bigger always better? You can find out for yourself at some truly massive attractions in Ontario. These locations and events in Ontario claim to be the biggest in Canada or even the whole world.
These seven big stops could make for a fun road trip from your hometown, whether you'd prefer to visit the world's largest beer spa, the biggest distillery in North America or a huge food festival. It's time to make your summer a big one.
The world's largest beer spa
Price: $40+ for day access
When: Opens as of May 13, 2022
Address: Check-in at the brewery at 4651 Southwood Rd., Torrance, Muskoka, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new resort in Ontario mixes craft beer with cabin stays and a soothing thermal spa. You can enjoy a beer at a poolside cabana or lounge in a forest hammock at the Muskoka Beer Spa (a.k.a. the largest beer spa in the world).
North America's biggest distillery
Price: $15 tastings, $20 distillery tour
Address: 2072 Riverside Dr. E., Building 20, Windsor, ON
Why You Need To Go: The largest distillery in all of North America is found in the city of Windsor, Ontario. Hiram Walker & Sons Limited is well known for making JP Wiser's whiskey and other spirits like rum and vodka. You can dive into the history of Canadian whiskey on a tour that ends with a flight in their tasting room overlooking the river.
Canada's biggest butter tart festival
Price: Free
When: June 11, 2022
Address: David Onley Park, Harbourside Park, and 333 King St., Midland, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival is back near Toronto this year and it's bigger than ever before. You can eat so many different kinds of this beloved Canadian treat, judge your favourite ones and enjoy some performances and activities.
Longest freshwater beach in the world
Price: Free
Address: Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ontario boasts a number of beautiful sandy beaches, and according to the Canadian Encyclopedia, is home to the world's largest freshwater beach, Wasaga Beach. It's 14-kilometres long, a picturesque spot to spend an afternoon. We also have Sauble Beach, which is the second-longest in the world.
The world's largest escape room
Price: $34 per person
Address: 3929 Carp Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada's Cold War Museum has created a thrilling escape room for those brave enough to go deep underground. There are two different missions where you can try to escape from the depths of the bunker in the world's largest escape room.
Canada's biggest dahlia farm
Price: $42 entrance & picked bouquet
When: Early August to late September
Address: 2221 Front Rd., Lasalle, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical flower farm in Ontario claims to have the country's largest field of dahlias. Colour Pop Florals has over 30,000 blooms this year, which is more than they have ever had before.
Canada's largest rib festival
Price: Free to visit
When: September 2 to 5, 2022
Address: 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are tons of rib festivals throughout Ontario, but the one in Burlington named itself Canada's Largest Ribfest. According to the festival, they were also the province's first-ever planned Ribfest when it premiered in 1996.