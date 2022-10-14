You Haven't Really Explored Ontario Until You've Tried 7 Of These 13 Bucket List Adventures
How many have you done?✅
Ontario is full of epic adventures and hidden gems and if you're someone who loves to explore, you may have already checked a number of these activities off of your fun to-do list.
From climbing ancient mountains and navigating underground caves to relaxing at a boozy spa and sipping through wine country, here are 13 things to do in Ontario that you should add to your bucket list.
Admire islands from a helicopter
Price: $99+ per person
Address: 88 County Rd. 32, Gananoque, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a scenic ride in the sky on a 1000 Islands Helicopter Tour and gaze down on over one thousand islands scattered along a river.
Hike up ancient mountains
Price: Free
Address: Willisville Rd., Sudbury, Unorganized, North Part, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hike up Willisville Mountain, a historic mountain that is billions of years old, even older than some stars. It has a steep section but it's not a long hike and it's so beautiful that it's been painted by the Group of 7.
Star gaze at a dark sky preserve
Price: $6.50+ per adult
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr., Leamington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Point Pelee National Park is one of 13 dark sky preserves in Canada where you can catch breathtaking views of the night sky. The park hosts dark sky nights once a month and the next events are on October 29 and November 26, 2022.
Relax at a giant beer spa
Price: $40 for day access
Address: 1006 Clear Lake Rd., Torrance, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Muskoka Beer Spa opened in the spring of 2022 and is an idyllic spot for a Canadian vacation if you love beer and relaxing. There's an outdoor pool, saunas, hot tubs, a forested beach, cabana bars, overnight cabins and more.
Paddle past ancient pictographs
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
When: May to October
Address: 16151 Hwy. 41, Cloyne, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bon Echo Provincial Park is where you'll find Mazinaw Lake, a stunning scene to go paddling. When you float by Mazinaw Rock you can spot ancient Indigenous paintings which can only be seen from the water.
Skate on the world's largest outdoor rink
Price: Free
When: Typically opens in January (weather dependent)
Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's Rideau Canal is transformed each winter into the largest outdoor ice rink in the world and is a total of 7.8 kilometres long. It's free to skate and you'll find huts along the ice where you can rent skates or grab a treat.
Venture down into caverns
Price: $14 per adult
When: April to October
Address: 2623 Harmony Rd., Belleville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tyendinaga Cavern and Caves is Ontario's largest natural cavern and is one of many caves in Ontario that you can explore. You can get a close-up look at fossils and make a wish in the crystal clear well.
Sip champagne on a balloon flight
Price: $275+ per person
When: May to October
Address: Multiple Ontario locations
Why You Need To Go: Ontario Hot Air Balloon Rides offers seasonal flights, seven days a week, where you can soar among the clouds. Balloon rides are at least 45 minutes long and include champagne and snacks, not to mention the stunning views.
Feel the spray from a giant waterfall
Price: $32.75 plus tax per adult
When: Until November 27, 2022
Address: 5920 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Niagara City Cruises offers boat tours that float by Niagara Falls and you can feel the mist around you as you admire the view.
Sip your way through wine country
Price: $10 for a flight of three wines
Address: 2274 County Rd. 1, Bloomfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to plan a trip to Napa in order to spend a weekend exploring endless wineries with beautiful scenery. Huff Estates is one such winery in Prince Edward County that you can visit for tastings and in the summer they have a patio to enjoy a glass.
Eat Italian in a secret pizza city
Address: Windsor, ON
Why You Need To Go: Windsor-style pizza is an Ontario secret and a recent documentary, The Pizza City You've Never Heard Of, dives into what makes this city's pizza so great. Made with local Galati cheese and shredded pepperoni are just some ingredients that make this slice so unique.
Waterfall hop in the city of falls
Price: Prices and reservation requirements vary
Address: Websters Falls Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hamilton is known as the city of waterfalls and there are tons of gorgeous cascades to chase around the city. Webster falls is surrounded by forested trails and is a close drive to other cascades including Tew Falls.
Climb up an urban lookout tower
Price: $43 adult general admission
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Toronto's CN Tower is a recognizable landmark in the city skyline and if you climb up to the top you'll enjoy some breathtaking views. If you're the adventurous type, you can also do the Edge Walk, secured to the outside of the tower by a harness.
