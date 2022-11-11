You Can Fly Over Niagara Falls At Night On This Epic Helicopter Tour For The First Time Ever
You'll soar over a glittering Christmas land as well. 🚁
You can see Niagara Falls like never before with this new helicopter tour. The adventure takes you soaring over the giant cascade at night, and it even comes with a Christmasy element.
Niagara Helicopters Limited has just announced its Winter Nights & Lights Experience — a brand new tour that takes you over the falls at nighttime. The tour runs from November 12, 2022 to April 30, 2023, and it's the first and only nighttime flight of its kind over the falls.
The 12-minute adventure will take you flying over along the Niagara River and over the Whirlpool Rapids and Rainbow Bridge. You can gaze over both Niagara Falls and the American Falls. On a clear night, you can see all the way to the CN Tower and the lights of Toronto.
During the holiday season, there will be some extra magic to experience.
You'll be able to view the Winter Festival of Lights from above, and you'll feel like you're soaring over the North Pole. A glittering Christmas wonderland will unfold beneath you, and you'll see illuminated trails and displays.
The flights can take up to four passengers and cost $160 per adult and $99 per child. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are accepted until 7:30 p.m. each night.
The Winter Festival of Lights is also a magical attraction to explore while in the area, and it's free to visit. You can wander along glowing trails and see giant installations to light up your winter nights.
Winter Nights & Lights Experience
Price: $160 per adult
When: November 12, 2022 to April 30, 2023
Address: 3731 Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience a nighttime tour over the falls for the first time ever.
