Niagara's New Holiday Cruise Has Dazzling Fireworks & 'Close-Up' Views Of The Glowing Falls
The Voyage to the Falls cruise has also been extended!
A magical new experience has just opened in Niagara Falls, and you can experience this iconic landmark in a whole different way this season. Niagara City Cruises has launched two unique holiday tours, so grab your poncho and get ready to sail into some magic.
The cruise company is now offering some new experiences to celebrate the 40th year of Winter Festival of Lights. The "iconic" Voyage to the Falls tour has been extended for the first time into the season, and the Falls Fireworks Cruise is has been extended as well.
Illuminated falls in Niagara Falls.Niagara City Cruises
The Voyage to the Falls is running from November 12 to 27, and you can take a 20-minute boat ride past the American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, and right up to the Canadian Horseshoe Falls.
If you set sail after nightfall, you'll be treated to a "light mist experience" and "close-up" views of the colourful falls illumination.
On select nights starting November 12, you can take the Special Winter Festival of Lights Fireworks Cruise. This adventure takes you on a 40-minute boat ride beneath the night sky.
You can enjoy panoramic skyline views, dazzling illuminations, and the Winter Festival of Lights fireworks display sending shimmering colours through the sky.
Tickets for the Fireworks Cruise cost $43.25 per adult, and the Voyage to the Falls is priced at $32.75 per adult.
This isn't the only new sightseeing experience to hit Niagara. You can take a helicopter tour at night over the falls for the first time ever, and it comes with sparkling views of the Winter Festival of Lights.
Niagara City Cruises Holiday Tours
Fireworks display in Niagara Falls.
Price: $32.75 + per adult
When: Select dates from November 12 to 27, 2022
Address: 5920 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can set sail on some new holiday cruises in Niagara this season.
