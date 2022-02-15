A Massive New 'Beer Spa' Is Opening In Ontario & It Will Be The Largest In The World
Think saunas, cabanas, hot tubs and more! 🍺😍
A new beer spa is opening this spring in Ontario and it may just be the ultimate Canadian staycation you didn't know you've been missing.
If you love the idea of spending time in nature and enjoying a nice cold drink in a relaxing warm pool, you need to plan a visit to the Muskoka Beer Spa.
Opening on April 7, 2022, the website says it will be the largest beer spa in the world. There will be an outdoor pool, two large hot tubs, dump buckets and four saunas. The property will be licensed, so you can grab a beer from the outdoor cocktail hut or attached brewery and enjoy it in lounge areas around the pools, or sit in their beer garden.
While you cannot visit the day spa yet, the brewery and cabin stays are already open. Imagine staying in a cozy cabin, walking down a path to sip on craft beer, relaxing by an outdoor fire, taking a nap in a hammock and walking along a sandy beach. One sauna is currently available for use for overnight guests.
The beer theme does not stop once you're in the cabins. There is a draught tap in your room, along with complimentary snacks, a wet bar, and typical amenities like a TV and WIFI. Each cabin has queen-sized beds, a living room area and a kitchen. You can have a throwback night while watching a VHS tape in the cabins' VCR.
They plan to have live music events too. Think of a nordic spa experience with a beer festival twist. The beer spa will have mobile treatments including massage therapy if you need some extra relaxation. There will also be yoga and mindfulness classes... sorry but no beer allowed when you're getting your ohm on.
Muskoka Beer Spa
Price: $40+ for spa day access
When: Opening April 7, 2022
Address: 1006 Clear Lake Rd., Torrance, ON
Why You Need To Go: A cabin stay in nature, a craft brewery and a relaxing thermal spa all in one! You can sip beer in hot pools and around campfires, with the beach within walking distance.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.