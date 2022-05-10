This Spa Near Toronto Has A Glowing Salt Cave & It's Like Relaxing In The Dead Sea
You can breathe easy.
There’s a spa in Ontario where you can try out a centuries-old treatment that might just level up your next spa day.
Santé Salt Cave and Healing Spa has a glowing cave where about eight tonnes of pink Himalayan salt line the room from floor to ceiling. This unique spa also has a salt-water flotation therapy treatment where you can float in a little cave.
According to the spa, salt therapy has been around since the 1800s and can help with some respiratory ailments from allergies to asthma. They say it can also help boost your immune system.
So, how does this work? This salt cave is completely immersed in pink Himalayan salt, and to help sprinkle the salt around the cave-like room they use a medical device called a halogenerator to crush it up into tiny particles.
Eight guests can fit in this glowing salty room, where you can soak up the atmosphere while lounging in a bathrobe. Sometimes they host breath work, guided meditation, and yoga classes in the cave for those who want a more active experience.
If you're looking to bring a date with you, the spa offers an hour-long couples massage in the salt room where they will light candles and scatter rose petals to bump up the romantic atmosphere.
You can keep the salt treatments going with a buoyant float in a Himalayan salt flotation tank. If the idea of a flotation pod makes you nervous, no worries because this salt tank is not enclosed. Plus, you can keep your bestie close as you float together because the pool fits two people.
According to the spa, the pink salt has the highest mineral content of any salt out there and is soft on the skin, so no need to fear irritation if you have cuts or scrapes.
The salt caves experience costs $45 per adult for 45 minutes, and the salt flotation therapy is $85 for one person or $145 for two, for an hour-long float.
You would have to check it out for yourself to see how the salt heals your lungs and body, and you may just leave with muscle relief and reduced stress too.
Santé Salt Cave & Healing Spa
Price: $45+ per salt cave treatment. Additional treatments range in price.
Address: 1200 Hwy. 7 Unit 3, Thornhill, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel the healing effects of salt on your skin and lungs as you relax in this hidden cave-like atmosphere and breathe in all the salty goodness. The spa also offers hand and foot salt detoxes, oxygen therapy and a salt sauna, among other services.