spas near toronto

This New Spa Near Toronto Lets You Unwind In Sensory Showers & A Glistening Snow Room

The most relaxing day trip.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
124 Hotel & Spa in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Right: Woman sitting by the hot pool.

@124onqueen | Instagram, Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There's a new place to relax and unwind near Toronto. The 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa is a new retreat in the charming town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, and it's perfect for a little getaway.

The 72-room property is situated right in the heart of the village and boasts a 12,000 square-foot spa, Spa at Q, where you can enjoy a range of treatments and experiences.

The hot pool. The hot pool. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

You don't need to be a hotel guest to visit the spa. Treatments are available to the public, so this spot could even make for a rejuvenating day trip.

The venue is located downstairs and features modern decor with a quiet, tranquil atmosphere. Before your treatment, you can head to the spacious change rooms complete with private lockers to put on a robe and slippers. Then, you can lounge in the waiting room and enjoy some fruity water before your appointment.

The dry sauna. The dry sauna. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Services include massages, facials, manicures, and pedicures. One of the highlights is the hydrotherapy wellness circuit. It features several experiences to help improve your circulation and offer some relaxation.

The circuit starts off in the hot pool, where you can enjoy warm waterfalls and drift around the clear saltwater. Next, you can head to the sensory showers, where you can experience unique scents and lighting.

The warm pool.The warm pool.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The spacious dry sauna will have you sweating in the best way possible, and the eucalyptus steam room engulfs you in clouds of rejuvenating mist. A snow room is set to open in the coming weeks, and you can step inside a twinkling winter wonderland.

The eucalyptus steam room.The eucalyptus steam room.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Lastly, finish the circuit off in the warm pool where you can float to your hearts content. There is a second phase of development planned for the spa, which will offer an outdoor yoga and meditation area, spa cabanas, and reflecting pools.

Example of the snow room for illustrative purposes only.Example of the snow room for illustrative purposes only.Snow-Industries | Facebook

The wellness circuit can be added on to an existing treatment for an additional $30, or you can book just the circuit for $95 per person.

124 Hotel & Spa

Hydrotherapy wellness circuit.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $95 for wellness circuit

Address :124 Queen St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new spa has tons of treatments and a relaxing hydrotherapy wellness circuit.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

