ontario swimming holes

9 Dreamy Swimming Holes In Ontario Where You Can Float In Scenic Turquoise Waters

Discover a new hidden oasis. 💙

Ottawa Staff Writer
Swimming hole at Bridal Veil Falls. Right: Floating in Topaz Lake in Killarney.

@chelseaquinton | Instagram, @camille_levesque | Instagram

If you're looking for a place to swim that involves adventure, step away from the public pool and discover these natural swimming holes in Ontario.

You'll find hidden swimming destinations and epic blue water views across the province. It's a great time to start dreaming of summer and prepare to showcase your inner mermaid at these beautiful Ontario swimming holes.

Please respect these picturesque beaches and shores to keep them beautiful and pristine. We don't want any litterbugs! Get ready to float away this summer.

Little Cove Beach 

Price: Free parking

Address: 237 Little Cove Rd., Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: Soak up the cool waters of Georgian Bay from these quiet rocky shores. The turquoise blue waters will make you think you're in the Caribbean.

Website

Trout Lake Quarry

Price: $12+ per adult

Address: 51 George St., Innerkip, ON

Why You Need To Go: This abandoned quarry is a beautiful spot to swim in clear, clean waters. Extend your visit by renting a campsite, or practicing your scuba diving in the underwater park with a sunken plane and ship.

Website

Falls Reserve Conservation Area

Price: $15 per vehicle

Address: County Road 31, Benmiller, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: This hidden swimming hole has a series of waterfalls that flow over limestone cliffs, and you can float right through them.

Website

Sharbot Lake

Price: $12.25 per vehicle

Address: 25467 Hwy. 7, Sharbot Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ontario has many hidden lakes near hiking trails and camping sites, Sharbot Lake Provincial Park is one of them. There are two sandy beaches along Black Lake great for swimming.

Website

Elora Quarry

Price: $10.50 per adult, parking $15.00 per session

When: Early June to Labour Day

Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a dip in a turquoise blue pool surrounded by rocky cliffs. There is a beach area where you can relax and soak up the sun. Purchase tickets online the week before your visit.

Website

Bridal Veil Falls

Price: Free

Address: Bridal Veil Falls, Billings, (Manitoulin Island) ON

Why You Need To Go: This waterfall swimming hole is hidden on an island in Ontario. You'll walk along easy hiking trails to reach the falls where you can enjoy a natural pool fit for a mermaid.

Website

Topaz Lake

Price: $12.25 per vehicle

Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON

Why You Need To Go: This magical blue lake feels like a well-kept secret, hidden along La Cloche Silhouette Trail in Killarney Provincial Park. Since it's a hike to get there it is secluded and quiet.

Website

St Mary's Quarry

Price: $7 per adult

Address: 425 Water St. S., St. Marys, ON

Why You Need To Go: This former limestone quarry has been turned into a public swimming hole that has its own diving board-style platform for jumping into the turquoise waters.

Website

Berford Lake

Price: Free

Address: 39 Berford Park Rd. #89, Wiarton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Near the popular sandy shores of Sauble Beach are a few smaller beaches to discover. There is a quaint park with a shallow shore where you can walk into the lake and float around.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

