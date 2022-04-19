9 Dreamy Swimming Holes In Ontario Where You Can Float In Scenic Turquoise Waters
Discover a new hidden oasis. 💙
If you're looking for a place to swim that involves adventure, step away from the public pool and discover these natural swimming holes in Ontario.
You'll find hidden swimming destinations and epic blue water views across the province. It's a great time to start dreaming of summer and prepare to showcase your inner mermaid at these beautiful Ontario swimming holes.
Please respect these picturesque beaches and shores to keep them beautiful and pristine. We don't want any litterbugs! Get ready to float away this summer.
Little Cove Beach
Price: Free parking
Address: 237 Little Cove Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Soak up the cool waters of Georgian Bay from these quiet rocky shores. The turquoise blue waters will make you think you're in the Caribbean.
Trout Lake Quarry
Price: $12+ per adult
Address: 51 George St., Innerkip, ON
Why You Need To Go: This abandoned quarry is a beautiful spot to swim in clear, clean waters. Extend your visit by renting a campsite, or practicing your scuba diving in the underwater park with a sunken plane and ship.
Falls Reserve Conservation Area
Price: $15 per vehicle
Address: County Road 31, Benmiller, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: This hidden swimming hole has a series of waterfalls that flow over limestone cliffs, and you can float right through them.
Sharbot Lake
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
Address: 25467 Hwy. 7, Sharbot Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ontario has many hidden lakes near hiking trails and camping sites, Sharbot Lake Provincial Park is one of them. There are two sandy beaches along Black Lake great for swimming.
Elora Quarry
Price: $10.50 per adult, parking $15.00 per session
When: Early June to Labour Day
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a dip in a turquoise blue pool surrounded by rocky cliffs. There is a beach area where you can relax and soak up the sun. Purchase tickets online the week before your visit.
Bridal Veil Falls
Price: Free
Address: Bridal Veil Falls, Billings, (Manitoulin Island) ON
Why You Need To Go: This waterfall swimming hole is hidden on an island in Ontario. You'll walk along easy hiking trails to reach the falls where you can enjoy a natural pool fit for a mermaid.
Topaz Lake
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical blue lake feels like a well-kept secret, hidden along La Cloche Silhouette Trail in Killarney Provincial Park. Since it's a hike to get there it is secluded and quiet.
St Mary's Quarry
Price: $7 per adult
Address: 425 Water St. S., St. Marys, ON
Why You Need To Go: This former limestone quarry has been turned into a public swimming hole that has its own diving board-style platform for jumping into the turquoise waters.
Berford Lake
Price: Free
Address: 39 Berford Park Rd. #89, Wiarton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Near the popular sandy shores of Sauble Beach are a few smaller beaches to discover. There is a quaint park with a shallow shore where you can walk into the lake and float around.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.