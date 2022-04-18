Ontario's Pebble Beach Has A Shore Of Colourful Rocks That Will Bring You To Nice, France
It's a hidden gem.🌈
You'll feel like you're walking on rainbows along this rocky shore in Heron Bay, Ontario. Are you lounging on the French coast or spending a summer in Canada? Your photos will make it tough to tell.
Forgo those typical sandy beaches so you don't miss out on the amazing views from Pebble Beach. Thanks to crashing waves from Lake Superior and shifting ice in the winter, two kilometres of the coast is lined with smooth, polished rocks that seem to shine when wet.
Trade in your bare feet for some sturdier sandals so you can explore this beautiful Ontario beach. You will be in awe of the bright colours at your feet, the crashing waves nearby and the lush forests in the distance.
You will see the beach area from the parking lot, but the magic really comes to life as you walk down the trail to the water's edge. You'll also see funky pieces of driftwood adding to the atmosphere, and many of them make a perfect place to sit and enjoy the scenery.
This rocky beach is less than half an hour's drive from Pukaskwa National Park, making it a peaceful stop to start or end your day. With so many awesome hiking trails and beautiful views to enjoy nearby, it's a must-visit.
Please leave no trace and do not take these lovely rocks away from the beach, so everyone can admire them.
Pebble Beach
Price: Free
Address: 39 Howe St., Marathon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can pretend you're spending a summer day on a rocky shore in France and admire these rainbow pebbles against the splashing blue water.